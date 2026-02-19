VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: The Hindu Shree Foundation announced its new executive committee for 2026-27 at a meeting held in the national capital on Sunday. The Foundation reiterated its commitment to the autonomy of temples, the restoration of ancient temples and the overall welfare of the Hindu society. Sanatan Dharma will grow only with the solidarity and unity of Hindus.

The meeting was formally inaugurated by the founder-convenor Dr. Kaushal Kant Mishra. In his address, he said that the primary objective of the Foundation is to protect India's eternal heritage, preserve ancient temples and strengthen the Sanatan institutions concerned.

Shri Lakshmi Goel, Dr. Bhure Lal and Justice Shiv Kirti Singh remain the core members and patrons.Shri Rambhadracharya, Shri Vijendra Saraswati ji, Shri Subhash Kashyap, Shri Makhanlal ji, Shri Amod Kanth and Shri T. R. Ramesh are esteemed conveyors and members of the advisory committee.

The country's well-known cardiologist Dr. Shiv Chaudhary has been appointed as the Chairman, Senior Journalist Mr. Manoj Gairola and Senior Neurologist Dr. Vinay Goel has been appointed as general secretaries and retired administrator Chitranjan Khaitan as treasurer.

Following the Executive's announcement, members reiterated their commitment to further the Foundation's objectives, outlining their respective roles and responsibilities. Initiatives will be taken socially and legally for the economic, cultural and social autonomy of the temples. Temples are losing their appeal due to the improper care, economic hardships and social neglect of priests. The area-wise restoration of which was resolved. Proposals to take steps for legal reforms, social movement and political consciousness necessary for the wide welfare of Hindu society and the growth of the rich and universal nature of Sanatan Dharma were discussed. Implementation of restoration and revival of ancient temples was outlined in details.

Patron Shri Laxmi Goel emphasized the need to keep the Sanatan Parivar united and appreciated the work of the 'Ekal Vidyalaya' conducted in forest areas. He also announced a large-scale expansion of the work of the Hindu Shree Foundation and Ekal Vidalaya in the remote areas of the country.

Chairman Dr. Shiv Chaudhary stressed on the need to take the activities of the foundation to the masses and said that the media should give priority to responsible and authentic representation to Hindus in the matter of Sanatan Dharma philosophy.

Treasurer Chitranjan Khaitan stressed the need for a policy-level change in the CSR rules, saying that historically temples have been "social centres" of the society, but due to social neglect and political interference, they have now become limited to ritual centres only. He stressed on encouraging the participation of the corporate sector in keeping the heritage alive.

Dr. Shiv Chaudhary concluded the meeting with a vote of thanks for all the present dignitaries.

The Executive Committee of the Hindu Shree Foundation -- Laxmi Goel, Dr. Bhurelal & Justice Shiv Kirti Singh as patrons in the executive of Hindu Shri, Shri Rambhadracharya ji, Shankaracharya, Kochi-Pujniya Shri Vijendra Saraswati ji, Subhash Kashyap, Makhanlal ji, Amod Kanth, TR Ramesh, convener-Founder-Dr. Kaushalkant Mishra, Chairman Dr. Shiv Chaudhary, Secretary-General-Dr. Vinay Goel, Manoj Garriola, Treasurer Dr. Chitranjan Khaitan Khaitan, Co-treasurer Anand Mishra, Pooja Mishra, Communication Head Sandeep, Social Media Head Subham Sharma, Manish Prasad, Electronic Media Head - Madhurendra Kumar, Legal Cell- Pooja Dhar, Atitan Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Shankar Rastogi, Balendu Rastogi, Anand Prakash, Rahul Pratap.

Executive Committee Members - Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal, Justice Virendra Kumar Singh, Brigadier Mishra, Vivek Dikshit, Rajveer Singh, Kuldeep Dutta, Devartan Sharma, Sangeet Ragi, Deepak Jha, Dhirendra Pundir, Prasoon, Suhani Mishra, Nikhil Ranjan, Dr Vinod Khaitan, Ratna Shukla, Vinay Pathak, Alok Mohan Naik, Roshni Rajaram, Gautam Singh, Nisha Singh, Rajkumar, Rohit Anand, Jeend Jain, Gaurav Sharma, Amit Parashar, Dev Balhar, Dr. Sudeep Khandelwal, Dev Dutt ji, AK Singh, Venkat Krishna Murti

