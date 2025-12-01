NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 1: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, concluded the first day of its 33rd Convocation celebrations at the MAHE Bengaluru campus on Saturday. The ceremony highlighted MAHE's strong commitment to developing graduates equipped for an AI-driven world, fostering innovation, academic rigor, and excellence across diverse fields. A total of 746 students received their degrees, including 12 PhD awardees, and 3 outstanding students were honoured with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for their exceptional academic achievements.

The ceremony began with MAHE Pro Chancellor Dr. H. S. Ballal declaring the convocation open followed by a warm welcome from Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice Chancellor - MLHS and MAHE Bengaluru. He congratulated the graduates and emphasized the vital role of parents, calling them the true investors and pillars of every student's success. He urged students to honour their parents' trust and share their achievements as they step into the world.

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Ms. Rajkamal Vempati, Group Executive and Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank, noted that today's graduates are entering an unpredictable world increasingly defined by AI. Career paths are no longer linear, and the first job may challenge everything learned from textbooks. Yet these uncertainties are exactly where real learning begins. In a time when machines can write faster, summarise instantly, and automate tasks once seen as uniquely human, she reminded graduates that their strongest abilities remain human. "Machines learn from data; human beings learn from friction," she said, underscoring that AI cannot sense hesitation, ask "why," or make judgment calls. The future, she noted, belongs to those who use technology as an enabler while bringing curiosity, clarity, and critical thinking to all they do.

This focus on embracing the future aligns seamlessly with the transformative vision of Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, who outlined a bold roadmap to strengthen the academic and research ecosystem at MAHE Bengaluru. The key upcoming initiatives include a 7-qubits Quantum Computing Facility, an I-Factory for smart manufacturing, a Humanoid Lab for robotics and AI, and a 6G testbed for next-generation communication. The Manipal University Technology Business Incubator (MUTBI) will also open a satellite center in Bengaluru to support startups and technology incubation. The Academic expansion will continue through new dual-degree, joint-degree, and pathway programs with leading international universities, along with an AI-based consultancy center to drive industry collaboration and applied research.

Continuing its focus on academic excellence and innovation, the ceremony celebrated outstanding individual achievements. Rianna Chattopadhyay (Bachelor of Design, SMI), Mohnishraja K (LL.M. in Data Privacy and IT, MLS), and Dibyabha Deb (Electronics and Communication Engineering, MIT) were awarded the prestigious Dr. T.M.A. Pai Gold Medal 2025 in recognition of their exceptional academic performance.

The gold medalists expressed heartfelt gratitude, describing it as the culmination of guidance and mentorship at MAHE Bengaluru. It reflected lessons learned beyond textbooks and the patient guidance of professors who fostered critical thinking and meaningful impact. For them the achievement symbolizes not just academic excellence, but the shaping of a professional mindset and approach to creating real-world value.

The first day of the convocation at MAHE Bengaluru not only celebrated academic achievements but also highlighted the institution's commitment to preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving world. With a strong foundation in innovation, research, and critical thinking, MAHE continues to empower its students to navigate uncertainties, embrace emerging technologies, and contribute meaningfully to society. As the graduates' step into the future, they carry forward not just degrees, but the vision, resilience, and skills cultivated at MAHE, ready to make a lasting impact in their fields and in the world.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life.

