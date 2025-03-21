SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: AI isn't coming--it's already here, reshaping the way we design, create, and imagine. The Centre for Design Studies (CDS), part of the prestigious Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes (SAGI), brought this reality into sharp focus with the second edition of its International Seminar on Design Education in the Post-AI World. This wasn't just another tech conference but a wake-up call for the design world. Experts, industry leaders, and creative pioneers gathered to explore how AI is transforming design education, pushing boundaries, and redefining what it means to be a designer in an AI-driven era.

Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of MP, was the special guest at the event. He provided valuable insights into the MP Government's policy initiatives in the AVGC-XR sector, highlighting the state's vision and strategic steps to support the future of design and innovation.

Visionaries Shaping the Future of Creativity

The seminar's speaker lineup was a powerhouse of global experts, each bringing a unique perspective on how AI is rewriting the rules of design:

- Prof. Punya Mishra (Arizona State University) opened the discussions with "The Promise and Paradox of Creative AI," exploring AI's potential to enhance creativity while also posing critical ethical and philosophical challenges.

- Pradeep Joseph (Director, Google Cloud) dove into the future of AI-driven user experiences, emphasizing the role of AI localization in making digital interfaces more intuitive and culturally adaptive.

- Bhushan Patil (ex-President, Paytm & Alibaba) discussed "Designing for AI, Not Just With It," painting a future where interfaces evolve on their own, eliminating the need for constant redesigns.

- Prof. Arvind Lodaya challenged the audience to reconsider the balance between human creativity and machine intelligence, arguing that AI is only as powerful as the imagination guiding it.

The seminar also featured voices from the artistic community:

-Ayesha Seth (Dubai-based mixed media artist) shared her journey of blending traditional artistry with AI precision, resulting in highly personalized, dynamic pieces.

- Harshvardhan Kadam (Environmental Artist, Pondicherry) showcased how AI can expand the boundaries of visual storytelling, enabling immersive, community-driven art experiences.

- Hari Sankaran (Education Infrastructure Visionary) presented a bold reimagining of AI-powered classrooms that adapt to students' learning styles in real time.

The event concluded with a compelling session from Prof. Kirti Trivedi, Aman Upadhyay, and Pranav Sakhalkar from CDS, introducing the Post-AI Foundation Program--a groundbreaking curriculum designed to empower designers to work alongside AI as a creative partner rather than viewing it as a competitor.

The Core Message: AI Isn't Replacing Us, It's Amplifying Us

One message resonated throughout the seminar: AI isn't here to take over creativity; it's here to elevate it. While AI can automate tasks and optimize workflows, it cannot replicate the human spark--the intuition, emotions, and deeper meaning behind great design.

The future of design isn't about static creations or one-off projects. The next generation of designers will build adaptive, evolving systems--designs that learn, grow, and interact dynamically with their users. Those who embrace AI will shape the future, while those who resist may struggle to keep up.

Why is CDS the Best Institute for Design Education?

CDS's seminar wasn't just an event--it was a blueprint for the future of design education. As AI-powered tools like MidJourney, ChatGPT, and DALL*E become mainstream, designers must redefine their approach to stay ahead.

CDS is setting new benchmarks as the best institute for design students, offering an innovative curriculum, expert mentorship, and AI-driven learning experiences. By blending technical expertise with a strong creative mindset, CDS is shaping the next generation of designers into industry leaders, ready to merge human creativity with AI intelligence.

Beyond the Seminar: The Journey Continues

We are only scratching the surface of what AI can do for design. This seminar wasn't just a conversation--it was a call to action. It challenged designers, educators, and students to think bigger, design smarter, and create more meaningfully. The future of design isn't something we wait for--it's something we create. And thanks to CDS, a new generation of bold, AI-powered designers is ready to lead the way.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aurogroup.ac/

