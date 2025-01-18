PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: BlueRose Publishers proudly announces the release of Mushk, a captivating song that beautifully captures the essence of love and romance. Written by the talented Naina Asija. Mushk celebrates the joyous feelings of a newly wedded woman deeply in love with her partner.

Naina Asija's latest release the poetry collection Mushk, the poignant depiction of Kirti's tales of love has been mentioned with great proficiency. The poems mainly contain very interesting descriptions of her conversations with God, inner self and her life partner. In these poems soaked in love, the fragrance of spring, the echo of humor, the sorrow of separation, the social satire, the excitement of meeting and the feeling of God in every moment, completely express the feelings of Kirti.

Naina Asija's writings are mainly in Regional language, but Punjabi and Urdu vocabulary is also extensively used in her composition. She weaves a web of words in such a way that it seems as if she is making a verbal depiction. Through Mushk she plants the seeds of love, humour, joy and smile in the world.

Naina Asija, a multifaceted individual, has carved a niche for herself in the world of literature and arts. At 50, her life story is one of remarkable transformation and unyielding passion. With a background as a textile designer, Naina's eye for detail and keen observation skills have significantly influenced her illustrative storytelling and poetry.

Naina's primary interest since childhood has been in seeking the Truth. This quest led her to make unique life choices, including studying sciences and scriptures. Her dedication to understanding the world around her is evident in her works, which range from intricate textiles to profound literary pieces. An avid traveler and a voracious reader, Naina's interests span across various subjects such as sciences, autobiographies, wellness, and mythology. This diverse knowledge base enriches her storytelling, making it simple yet profound, and resonates deeply with her readers. Her narratives create a heart-to-heart connection, immersing the reader in a journey that stirs the soul, brings immense joy, and uplifts the mind.

Naina's literary portfolio includes notable works like The Stories Of Braj, Head Over Heels, and Mushk. The Stories of Braj is a collection of short stories from the life of Shri Krishn during the tenure he spent in the Land of Braj. These stories are written from the perspective of devotees who have taken the form of either a cow, a flower, a rock or an observer to the Shri Krishn's Leela in real-time.

Head Over Heels is a story about Riya who walks you through her love life from being an oppressed woman to becoming a very strong and powerful woman. She believes if she can be healed through the magnificent force of love then, so can the others too. The format in which it is described is Ekphrastic poetry and all the pieces of art are done in impasto by the author herself, giving the readers the actual glimpse of the moments lived by Riya.

Mushk is a beautiful celebration of love, capturing the joyous feelings of a newly wedded woman deeply in love with her partner. Naina's storytelling is not only accessible and engaging but also carries a profound depth that resonates with her audience.

BlueRose Publishers is honoured to be associated with Naina Asija and to have the privilege of promoting her profound works. The release of Mushk marks another milestone in her illustrious career, and we look forward to witnessing the continued impact of her storytelling on readers around the world.

For more information about Naina Asija and her works, please visit her official website- nainaasija.com,

Buy now on amazon.in/Naina Asija

