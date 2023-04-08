Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based The Lip Balm Company, a leading provider of eco-friendly lip care products, has announced its annual sale on its most popular lip balms. Mega discounts of up to 60% and a special offer of 5% on their top draw products will be up for grabs. The uniqueness of the lip balms is that they are made with plant-origin content and tinted with pure vegetable extracts, making them a beloved choice for vegans and eco-conscious consumers alike.

"We're thrilled to offer our valued customers these amazing discounts on our bestselling lip balms. Our commitment to using planet-friendly ingredients and sustainable practices is at the core of everything we do, and we're proud to be able to provide our customers with high-quality, eco-friendly lip care products at an affordable price," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution, The Lip Balm Company.

"During this year's annual sale, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 60% on clearance items and 30% off on various combos. Additionally, a special offer of 5% off will be available on top draw products. The sale will be available on The Lip Balm Company's website, www.thelipbalmco.in, as well as on partner platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Purplle. The sale is on for the month of April and covers topselling lip balms from the LIPrepare range like Apple Ko and fast moving customer favourites like Banana Bubblegum, and tinted lip balms as well. The sale is expected to be up till stocks last," Janet added.

The Lip Balm Company's annual sale is a fantastic opportunity for customers to stock up on their favourite lip balms and try out new flavours and colours. With its dedication to using only the best, environmentally responsible ingredients, The Lip Balm Company has become a leader in the lip care industry.

"Since the sale is available for a limited time only, don't miss out on the chance to save on your favorite eco-friendly lip balms," she pointed out.

The Lip Balm Company is a leading provider of eco-friendly lip care products. The company is committed to using only the best, environmentally responsible ingredients and sustainable practices in all aspects of their business.

To learn more, please visit www.thelipbalmco.in.

