New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The People Network, a human capital advisory firm offering comprehensive HR solutions, announced its formal launch in the region today. It presently has offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Middle East.

With two decades of experience in setting up India's leading hospitality focussed executive search firms - HVS & Hotelivate, The People Network has been founded to assist organizations in their strategic people imperatives across multiple sectors in Asia and Middle East.

The Founding Partners of The People Network are prominent HR advisors with over 150 years of collective experience who have helped organizations get the best and most suited talent across management structures. Having collaborated with trusted partners across Asia & Middle East, they are excited to offer an expansive range of HR solutions.

The Founding Team at The People Network are:

* Natwar Nagar - Founder & CEO

* Ambika Mehta Gautam - Founding Partner

* Anupama Jaiswal - Founding Partner

Speaking on the occasion, Natwar Nagar, Founder & CEO of The People Network said, "The landmark year of 2020 helped us reflect on creating an ecosystem that will offer flexible and agile solutions in the business of executive search. We realised that the world is filled with an abundance of opportunity and there is no better time than now, where organisations pivot their human resource strategies for the new world."

Ambika Gautam, Founding Partner added, "We understand that adaptability is a prerequisite for success in this fast-changing economy and we are not afraid to reinvent ourselves with changing client needs and that will give us a significant advantage over our more conservative competitors."

Anupama Jaiswal, Founding Partner summarised by sharing, "Through The People Network, we have brought together a team of domain specialists from varied fields to be our Knowledge Partners, who have built world-class organizations in their respective fields. They will collaborate with us to provide relevant and future-ready service to our clients."

The People Network will offer a diversified service portfolio - not just acting as hiring partners, but advising clients on talent strategy, providing leadership development, executive coaching and psychometric assessments.

For more information, please contact: www.thepeoplenetwork.com

