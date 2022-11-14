New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/GPRC): In today's challenging business ecosystem growth and sustainability remains the big task for any business owner or Entrepreneur. In the absence of proper support and guidance most often the accumulated business gets ruined. Sometimes it all ends before it gets established. If the growth of the company stops, the investors too withdraw their hands. A business house has to confront on many fronts. The enterprise which remains victorious by overcoming all the difficulties is called the market leader and the one who struggles to overcome the difficult situation remains a defeated contender. The International Accreditation Quality Management Council (IAQMC) helps keep this defeat away from enterprises, fight and win on all fronts.

IAQMC is an International Level Organization (ILO) specially approved by the Government of India, which helps to ease the difficulties of the people associated with the industry around the world. Incorporated on 2nd August 2022, IAQMC is registered under Registrar of Companies, India and is working under the guidance of Dr Tapan Kumar Rautaray and Ms RitanjaliRautaray who have professional experience and knowledge in this domain. IAQMC helps enterprises in a number of ways, including through training, certification and learning. Under this, useful tips are given to set up the business, grow the business, survive the competition and attract investors. For example, how to improve your business?

How to Adjust in the Global Business World? How to stay in competition and what to do to enter new markets? How to improve the reputation of your company and product in international markets? What are the rules of the market that have to be followed? Where to cut costs, where to invest and where to improve, etc.

IAQMC helps in getting business accreditation, affiliation and certification as well as calibration done. Council Director Dr Tapan explains that our certification is very important for those enterprises, Who are looking for quality recognition for their industry and a fair opportunity in the market. With a little help from us, they can be better established in the business world. In addition, IAQMC provides accreditation services to various types of professional organizations, These include micro-industry, small scale industry, medium-scale industry as well as large scale industries. Simply put, IAQMC is dedicated to providing recognition to business ventures that passionately seek it.

