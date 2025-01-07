NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: The THE RISE 14th Global Summit, scheduled to be held at the iconic ITC Grand Chola in Chennai from January 9-11, promises to be a momentous occasion for the Global Tamil community. Chevalier Rev. Dr. Jagath Gaspar Raj, Founder of THE RISE Organization, described the summit as a "majestic and magical Tamil moment" in a press statement released in Chennai.

The summit will see an exceptional international participation, with 30 Tamil entrepreneurs from Switzerland alone and 70 delegates from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Enthusiastic professionals and entrepreneurs are also coming from countries such as South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, Papua New Guinea, and Ghana. Delegates from nearly 40 countries and major cities worldwide will gather, showcasing the global presence of the Tamil community and their role in shaping the future of Tamil culture and economy in the 21st century.

"GO GLOBAL THAMIZHA" is the clarion call of THE RISE Chennai International Summit, which aims to open new opportunities for Tamil entrepreneurs, especially those in the MSME sector, to network and globalize their products and services. The summit is expected to facilitate the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth over Rs. 1,000 crore between delegates. One of the most remarkable features of this summit is its inclusivity, with entrepreneurs ranging from small businesses with a turnover of Rs.5 lakhs to large enterprises with a turnover of Rs. 500 crores. All will unite under the guiding principles of Tamil Aram and a shared commitment to prosperity.

A special focus will be on the Information Technology segment in the GO GLOBAL THAMIZHA SUMMIT 2025, with a dedicated track titled "Deep Tech Future". This mini-summit will explore the cutting-edge developments in AI, quantum computing, and more. Key speakers include globally recognized figures such as:

* Cecil Sunder, Director of AI at Microsoft, USA* Ganesh Radhakrishnan, CEO of FEKKI AI, USA* Rajendran Dhandapani, Director at Zoho Corporation* Prabhakaran Murugaiah, Founder & CEO of Mayu AI, USA* Sidd Ahamed, President & CEO of VDART, USA

In addition, there will be a focused track for healthcare entrepreneurs and professionals under the auspices of Tamil Doctors International (TDI). Dr. C.J. Vetrievel, Global President of TDI, Founder & Chairman of Be Well Hospitals, announced the MARUTHUA MUNNETRAM 2025 (Advancements in Healthcare), a one-day international healthcare summit on January 11, 2025. This event will bring together leading doctors, healthcare entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals to explore the future of healthcare technology. Topics include the integration of global healthcare practices, modern healthcare innovations, strengthening the healthcare workforce, making healthcare affordable, and transforming healthcare operations.

An Investor Connect Program and Healthcare Startup Fest will also take place, in partnership with Startup TN, where healthcare startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to global investors and potential partners.

The summit will also feature a distinguished panel of doctors and healthcare experts, including speakers from the Indian Medical Association, Chennai who will lead discussions on various healthcare-related topics.

Moreover, THE RISE will launch several groundbreaking initiatives, including the establishment of the Tamil Economic Council (TEC), Tamil Bankers International (TBI), and Tamil Millionaires International (TMI), aimed at advancing the economic and financial prospects of the Tamil community worldwide.

A day long Pitch Fest Jointly to be curated by Global Tamil Angels Network and Startup Singam will reach out and hand hold AI based Startups as well as grassroots level micro and small enterprises, particularly the ones headed by Women.

A key highlight of the summit will be the announcement of a transformative social impact project in collaboration with the Halima Foundation to improve the lives of over 70,000 war widows in the north-eastern districts of Sri Lanka. Halima Foundation has already set apart $100000 as seed money for this important and transformative project.

Additionally, THE RISE will unveil plans for the development of a Global Tamil Village and Country Club near Kutralam, designed to promote arts, culture, environmental sustainability (including the preservation of Palmyra trees), religious tourism, and global Tamil collaboration.

The Government of Tamil Nadu is represented in this Summit by Several Key Ministers including K.N Nehru, Tha.Mo. Anbarasan, Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and T.R.B Raja.

For more information about the summit, please visit: www.tamilrise.org.

To learn more about the TDI International Summit and registration, visit: www.tamildoctors.in / Contact: +91 78248 21747, +91 98411 74889, +91 95000 60032.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)