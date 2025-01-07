One of India's top scorers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, KL Rahul, has decided to opt out of Karnataka's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 knockouts. Rahul, who played in all five Tests Down Under, has cited workload management for his unwillingness to play in VHT 2024-25. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Baroda Secure Direct Qualifications to Quarterfinals.

As reported by Sportstar, Rahul's participation in the remainder of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 is yet to finalised, and will be decided at a later date. Two other members of India's BGT 2024-25 squad, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna will turn up for Karnataka in the VHT 2024-25 knockouts, which begins from January 11.

In BGT 2024-25, Rahul amassed 276 runs which included two fifties, and one duck, finishing as the fifth-highest run-getter in the series. Karun Nair Sets New List-A World Record Scoring Most Runs Without Being Dismissed During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Surpasses James Franklin's Feat.

Meanwhile, Karnataka will miss the services of pacer V Vyshak in the remainder of VHT 2024-25 due to an injury. Karnataka will take on Baroda in the fourth quarterfinal on Saturday at Moti Bagh Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal has singlehandedly carried Karnataka's batting scoring 613 runs in seven matches, while Shreyas Gopal has been the spearhead of the bowing, scalping 14 wickets. As a team, Karnataka heads into the knockouts with just one loss in seven matches and will hope to win their fifth successive match, when they take on Baroda.

