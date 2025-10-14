HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 14: Walk into any metro city in India today be it Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune or Vizag and you will find a common trend. The energy is electric, the pace is unrelenting and the urban landscape is dotted with both opportunities as well as challenges. Amidst this hustle, the definition of "home" is shifting. This very real, very modern need sparked the birth of Housr Coliving, a brand that is reshaping the way urban India lives. Contemporary professionals require their homes to serve a purpose beyond being a mere shelter; the residence must function as diligently as they do.

From Idea to Impact: How Housr Coliving Was Born

The origins of Housr are rooted in first hand experience and extensive market research. The founders, both seasoned in the world of startups and real estate, recognised a significant disconnect. While cities were growing smarter the rental housing experience remained the same - archaic. Brokerage fees, landlord issues, long lock-ins, unfurnished flats, and the endless coordination of housekeeping, Wi-Fi, repairs - it was clear that the system wasn't built for the modern professional.

There was a clear market gap: where do young, ambitious individuals live when they move to a new city with no time to set up a house and no interest in doing so?

That's the problem Housr set out to solve.

Launched in 2018, with a vision to streamline urban living, Housr homes aimed to create not just rental properties, but fully managed, community first homes that made city life easier and more meaningful.

The Housr Concept: Redefining Home for the Hustlers

From day one, Housr coliving positioned itself as more than a housing provider. Its promise was simple: live better. And to make that possible, they focused on three pillars:

1. Convenience: Fully furnished, ready to move in Housr homes with zero brokerage, zero maintenance worries, and everything--from utilities to housekeeping and laundry - taken care of.

2. Community: Events, shared spaces, and a curated environment where like minded people could meet, collaborate, and form connections at Housr coliving.3. Comfort: Properties in prime locations, with premium interiors and tech enabled services that cater to fast paced lifestyles.It was a new way of thinking about home--not just a place to sleep, but a space that actively supports your ambitions, well being, and social life.

Starting Small, Scaling Smart

The first few properties of Housr coliving were launched in Gurgaon, strategically located near business hubs like Golf Course Road and Spaze IT. The response was immediate.

For professionals coming to Gurgaon, often from cities across India or even abroad, Housr homes eliminated all the traditional pain points of relocating. Instead of spending weeks setting up a flat, residents could move in with just a suitcase and start living.

From those early days, Housr's luxury rentals began expanding rapidly--without losing its focus on quality. It wasn't about scaling fast for the sake of numbers; it was about creating a strong, reliable, and replicable lifestyle experience across cities.

Where You'll Find Housr Today

Today, Housr has an expanding presence in some of India's fastest-growing urban centres:

Housr Gurgaon

Still a flagship market, Gurgaon hosts several of Housr's marquee properties. Locations like Golf Course Road have become the go to addresses for professionals working. As business parks and multinational HQs continue to flock to the city, demand for premium rental options continues to rise, and Housr Guragon is right at the heart of it.

Housr Bangalore

India's tech capital has long attracted entrepreneurs, developers, and digital nomads. With more people relocating here than ever before, Housr Bangalore's properties are designed to meet their needs - flexibility, swift transition and built-in community, all in one package.

Housr Hyderabad

The rise of HITEC City and the influx of young professionals into Hyderabad's tech corridors made it an obvious choice for expansion. Housr Hyderabad has seen strong interest here from both long-term residents and those new to the city.

Housr Pune

Blending academia, IT, and industrial growth, Pune is a city that attracts a diverse professional crowd. Housr Pune has its properties in Wakad and Baner catering to individuals and young couples looking for a balance between work and life, solitude and socialising.

Housr Visakhapatnam

Known for its stunning coastline, Vizag has emerged as a key destination for professionals seeking a balanced lifestyle. Housr Vizag offers properties across Rushikonda.

Not Just a Room--An Entire Ecosystem

So, what is life at Housr coliving really like? For one, it's effortless. Residents don't worry about fixing leaky taps, setting up broadband, or calling the househelp. All of it is built in.

More importantly, it's intentional. The spaces are curated not just in terms of decor, but in terms of experience. You will find beautifully designed lounges, rooftop terraces, shared kitchens and regularly scheduled events--everything from networking mixers to fitness classes.

The idea is simple: Housr home should be your happy place, not a project you have to manage.

Built for the Future

As India's urban population grows and as more people embrace mobile, remote-first careers, Housr coliving's relevance is only increasing.

Young professionals today care deeply about the quality of life. They are willing to pay for services that free up their time. They want to meet people outside of work, without having to "put themselves out there" every weekend. They want comfort, community, and convenience in one place. And that's precisely what Housr coliving delivers.

From the tech stack powering its operations to the human touch behind every experience, Housr's coliving spaces are future ready. It's not just adapting to urban change--it's actively shaping how the next generation will live.

