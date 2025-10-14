Latvia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England will look to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they take on Latvia in an away tie in Group K. The Three Lions have won all their five qualifiers to sit comfortably at the top of the points table. Under the management of German boss Thomas Tuchel, the team has only gone on to play even better football and their 3-0 win over Wales in the last game was a glimpse of how easily they secure wins without often not breaking a sweat. Opponents Latvia are yet to win a match in the campaign and they need to win at all costs here. Latvia versus England will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Roberts Uldrikis misses out for Latvia due to an injury and his absence will be a major loss for the team. Janis Ikaunieks will look to create chances from central midfield for the hosts as the key playmaker and will be supported by Renars Varslavans. Dario Sits and Vladislavs Gutkovskis will form the strike partnership in the final third in a 3-5-2 formation.

Harry Kane has an ankle problem, but there are indications he will likely make the cut for England. Morgan Rogers will be deployed in the no 10 role behind the England skipper. Marcus Rashford has done well for Barcelona so far and will be the pick on the right wing with Bukayo Saka on the other flank. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson will be handed the central midfield duties for the visitors. Nick Woltemade Scores As Germany Beats Northern Ireland 1–0 To Stay on Course for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification.

Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Daugava Stadium, Latvia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The England National Football Team is set to take on the Latvia National Football Team match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, October 15. The Latvia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Daugava Stadium, Latvia and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Latvia vs England live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Latvia vs England online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Latvia vs England live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. England play with an attacking flair and with the players radiating confidence. Expect the visitors to clinch an easy win.

