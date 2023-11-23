BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: The School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME), a Bengaluru-based organisation delivering transformative Communication and Professional Effectiveness programmes, announced the expansion of its leadership team with two new appointments. Srinivas Evani joins as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and BM Narayan as the Chief Governance Officer (CGO).

Srinivas, a strategy execution specialist, comes with 25+ years of rich experience in leadership roles in the training, development and other industries. As the former director at El-NET 3L, a distance education project of IIT Kharagpur, his contribution to the company's growth, particularly in the southern states, has been exemplary. Prior to joining SoME, Srinivas was the Vice President at Franklin Covey, and bagged some of the biggest business deals in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. At SoME, he will be leading the company's strategy for profitable growth and exploring new market opportunities to drive constant evolution.

Narayan's professional journey, spanning nearly four decades, comprises diverse roles in manufacturing, project management, sales and marketing, customer service, business development, and business management functions. In his new role, Narayan will strengthen SoME's operations and streamline processes, empowering the company to realise its full potential in the dynamic market.

Commenting on the expansion of SoME's leadership team, Rakesh Godhwani, Founder and CEO, SoME, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Srinivas and Narayan to the team. When you have the finest minds with exceptional expertise and remarkable leadership experience, join an organisation, you know that the business is well poised for the next phase of growth. At SoME, we aim to help individuals become more confident, learn persuasive communication skills, and be more collaborative. We are committed to creating confident communicators who embrace continuous learning to drive growth - in their professional and personal domains."

"In today's modern corporate world, communication skills are more critical than ever, and we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in the demand for these frequently undervalued skills. As a pioneer in this field, I am confident SoME will create a revolution. And I am looking forward to being a part of this meaningful journey," said Srinivas.

Since its inception in 2018, SoME has delivered numerous transformative and impactful programmes. Based on the organisation's unique 'Six Cs' philosophy, these programmes empower learners with critical professional skills, namely Communication, Confidence, Collaboration, Curiosity, Competence and Creativity.

