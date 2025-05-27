PRNewswire

Purchase (New York) [US], May 27: Sting Energy®, a PepsiCo electrifying energy drink, has officially entered the fast-paced world of Formula 1® as its Official Energy Drink Partner. This official partnership, sparked by authentic fan curiosity even before the official reveal, began as a viral sound-driven moment and has since grown into a dynamic collaboration -- racing from the track to screens worldwide.

* World-Renowned DJ and Producer, Armin van Buuren discovers The Sound of Sting, joined by 2025 F2 Monaco Grand Prix winner Kush Maini and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button -- who confirms what fans across the globe are already hearing.

In a sport like Formula 1, where fans obsess over every detail, Sting Energy tapped into the most iconic and visceral element of the experience: sound. On May 23, 2025, world-renowned DJ and producer Armin van Buuren posted a video unveiling a surprising discovery - the sound of "Stinggg" echoing through the roar of an F1 engine. While isolating audio layers from a race recording, Armin noticed an uncanny resemblance between the engine's pitch and the sonic builds in his music. The post piqued global curiosity, as fans, creators, and even F1 icons joined the conversation. And with that, Sting Energy surfaced. Not as a familiar face in Formula 1, but as a bold new force ready to make its mark.

Joining the wave of excitement were Formula 1 legend Jenson Button and 2025 F2 Monaco Grand Prix winner Kush Maini, who amplified the moment with energized reactions - captivated by the sonic connection between Sting Energy and the roar of Formula 1. Their involvement added credibility to what many had dismissed as coincidence, showing it was something much more deliberate.

Without any official announcement or clear branding, people started to wonder quietly: could Sting Energy have been part of Formula 1 all along? The frenzy reached its peak at the Monaco Grand Prix, where F1 fans and influencers from around the world were seen recording the races - reacting in real-time as Sting Energy's now unmistakable sonic signature revealed itself within the raw, high-octane roar of the track.

Making the discovery, world renowned DJ and record producer, Armin van Buuren said, "As a longtime F1 fan, I was revisiting some engine sounds in the studio when one frequency stood out, it almost sounded like 'Sting.' At first, I thought it was a coincidence, but the more I listened, the more melodic it became. It's a great reminder that inspiration can come from the most unexpected places - even a car racing down the track."

Jenson Button, 2009 F1 World Champion driver, added, "I've spent my entire life around Formula 1 - from the garage to the podium, and everywhere in between - and I thought I'd experienced every nuance the sport had to offer. But, when Armin played that engine clip and pointed out what he heard, I was genuinely surprised. I played it back and... There it was. 'Sting.' Clear as day. It's strange, but also kind of brilliant - how something so familiar can hide in plain sight for so long. Once you hear it, you can't ignore it."

Commenting on the roar, Vandita Pandey, VP Marketing at PepsiCo, International Beverages, Energy, said, "Sometimes the most powerful brand moments aren't manufactured - they're discovered. This wasn't just about launching a campaign; it was about listening to culture and amplifying what fans already felt. This partnership is more than regular sponsorship, it's sonic alignment. Sting Energy didn't just join Formula 1, it revealed it had always been there, embedded in the thrill, hidden in the sound; and now, the world knows. The brand officially takes its place on track with a future of vigorous fan experiences ahead."

Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1, said, "Formula 1 has always been about more than just speed - it's about emotion, energy, and the sensory experience that comes with every race. This partnership with Sting Energy taps into that energy in a fresh, creative way. It's a celebration of the power of sound, and how culture and sport continue to collide in exciting new ways."

With this partnership, Sting Energy will now supercharge fan experiences across 21 races- through immersive brand experiences, co-branded products, on-pack promotions, and digital storytelling.

Breaking away from the traditional sponsorship route, Sting Energy approached this collaboration in a way only it can - by tapping into the power of sound. In a sport where audio is emotion, physics, and adrenaline all at once, Sting Energy transformed a shared sensory experience into an unmissable brand moment. As part of the partnership, Sting Energy will now supercharge fan experiences across 21 races - through immersive brand activations, co-branded products, on-pack promotions, and digital storytelling.

PepsiCo, today, announced the groundbreaking multi-year global partnership with Sting Energy as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Armin van Buuren

Armin van Buuren has long been a global ambassador for electronic music. He currently has eight full-length artist albums to his name and continues to cultivate a massive worldwide following through his weekly A State of Trance radio show, event series and album series, reaching 44 million listeners from more than 80 different countries on a weekly basis. Armin van Buuren headlines tens to hundreds of shows per year at leading festivals and venues around the world, including Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, New York), Ultra Music Festival (Miami), Lollapalooza (Chicago) and Tomorrowland (Belgium) plus residencies on Ibiza and in Las Vegas. Past summer alone, he reconnected with fans through over thirty shows, including the 'Feel Again' shows in the Ziggo Dome, Ultra Europe, Tomorrowland, Parookaville, Creamfields, Electric Zoo and his summer residencies at Hi Ibiza and Ushuaia. In June, he is releasing his long-waited ninth studio album, 'Breathe'.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696654/Sting_Energy_Formula_1.jpg

