Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 29: The Teen Debater Foundation (TTD) is reshaping the education landscape through the power of debate in a transformative step to equip Indian youth with essential skills. Launched as a non-profit organisation by Shivansh Gupta, a 16-year-old student at Heritage Xperiential International School, TTD has already established debating clubs in over 250 schools, reaching over 10,000 students. Its mission is to prepare Indian youth to be leaders of tomorrow, capable of contributing meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Debating, often perceived as an extracurricular activity, is now emerging as a powerful tool for building critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and effective communication among school students.

TTD uses debate to transform students into the next generation of leaders. "Debating is not just about winning arguments--it's about structuring thoughts, analysing problems from different angles, and fostering empathy," explains Shivansh Gupta, also at TTD.

TTD has helped students learn many valuable skills for their overall development. These include analysing complex problems from multiple angles, thinking critically, and making logical, evidence-based arguments. It has also increased communication skills that are non-negotiable for personal and professional success. These skills help students collaborate and empathise as they engage with diverse viewpoints.

"Debating equips students with life skills that go far beyond academics," says Shivansh Gupta, the founder of TTD. He adds, "I see India as a developed country leading the world into prosperity with harmony in the next decade. For Indians to contribute effectively to this vision, we must cultivate problem-solving and critical-thinking skills early on. The Teen Debater is my attempt to make this a reality."

TTD is not just for elite schools and privileged students. The organisation has prioritised inclusivity, offering training programs for marginalised communities. Recent sessions at Avsara Academy, Pune and Shiksha Kendra, DPS Gurgaon, provide debating opportunities to students who might otherwise never have access to such platforms.

TTD also provides platforms for students to compete on international stages, exposing them to global perspectives and challenges. Students trained by TTD have participated in prestigious tournaments at national and international levels.

Beyond individual skills, debating fosters leadership and entrepreneurial abilities. TTD's student-led Organizing and Management Committee empowers its members to manage events, conduct training sessions, and lead projects. "Through this initiative, students not only master debating but also learn how to lead, collaborate, and take charge," adds Shivansh.

"With every debate, we're not just training students to win arguments; we're preparing them to lead with clarity, empathy, and innovation," Shivansh says. With a strong belief in the benefits of regular participation in debates, he also conducts virtual sessions for students with more than 500+ participants.

With its innovative approach and commitment to inclusivity, TTD is lighting the path for India's youth to step into the future as confident, capable leaders.

