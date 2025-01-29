Martyrs' Day in India, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year to mark the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. This is also the day to pay homage to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and welfare of the nation. Martyrs' Day serves as an opportunity to remember Gandhi’s contributions to India's freedom struggle and to reflect on his principles of non-violence and truth. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Quotes and Shaheed Diwas HD Images To Honour Father of the Nation on His Punyatithi.

On Martyrs' Day, top dignitaries of the country including the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs gather at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths. Apart from January 30, March 23 is another significant Martyrs' Day, marking the execution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev in 1931. In this article, let’s know more about Martyrs' Day in India 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Martyrs' Day 2025 Date in India

Martyrs' Day 2025 in India is observed on Thursday, January 30.

Martyrs' Day Significance

Martyrs' Day in India serves as an opportunity to reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom and integrity. By revisiting the stories of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice, Martyrs' Day encourages individuals to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and peace.

On this day, various events are organised across India to honour the martyrs and educate the youth about their role in the nation’s freedom struggle. Schools, colleges, and other organisations host events like discussions, speeches, and programs to inspire kids and educate them about the bravery of our soldiers.

