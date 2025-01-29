Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas is the annual celebration that is dedicated to the bravehearts who laid their life for the betterment of the country. Martyrs' Day2025 on January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Also known as Shaheed Diwas, this is an important observance for people across India. It is important to note that there are multiple Martyrs Days observed across the year, however Shaheed Diwas on January 30 is known to be the most prominent of the observances. As we prepare to celebrate Shaheed Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, why Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day, its history and significance. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of Shaheed Diwas That Marks the Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 Date

The death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's Punyatithi in 2025 is on January 30.

Why Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary Is Observed As Martyrs’ Day?

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on key days across the year that helps us remember the brave martyrs who laid their life for India. While there are several Shaheed Diwas observances spread across the year, the most prominent Martyr’s Day celebration is marked on January 30 - which is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Quotes and Shaheed Diwas HD Images To Honour Father of the Nation on His Punyatithi.

Martyrs' Day History and Significance

Martyrs’ Day celebrations are an important day that can help us remember and preserve the history of each country and remember the brave martyrs who have helped shape the country. The celebration of Shaheed Diwas in India is marked across eight days, however the one on Gandhi Punyatithi (January 30) is considered to be of utmost importance. The other Martyr’s Day observances are celebrated on February 15, March 23, May 19, October 21, November 17, November 19 and November 24.

Each of these observances are dedicated to important history events that have helped shape India’s journey towards freedom and as a free country. The celebration of Shaheed Diwas on January 30 helps us remember the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi and pay homage to him. We hope that this celebration helps us all to remember Gandhi ji’s teachings of peace, love and non violence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).