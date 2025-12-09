VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: As winter begins and the weather gets colder, our bodies start craving warm, nourishing foods that can boost our immunity, energy, and focus. Among all the healthy winter foods, walnuts are one of the best. Often known as the "brain nut" because of their shape and their benefits for the mind, walnuts are packed with good fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals--making them a smart and essential choice for the winter season.

Clinical Nutritionist Kavita Devgan from Chilean Walnuts says that walnuts are one of the best plant sources of omega-3s. This nutrient is very important for keeping the brain sharp, improving mood, supporting heart health, and staying energetic in winter. She adds that eating just a handful of walnuts every day is an easy and healthy habit for the whole family.

A Natural Brain Booster

Walnuts are known as "brain nuts" for a good reason. They are rich in omega-3 fats, which help improve memory, focus, and learning. Eating walnuts regularly can also support better sleep, which many people struggle with during winter because of shorter days and more screen time. Their nutrients help reduce stress on brain cells and protect them from early ageing.

Your Winter Immunity Shield

Besides boosting brain power, walnuts also help strengthen your immunity--something we all need during the winter when infections are more common. They are rich in vitamin E, polyphenols, and antioxidants, which help your body fight inflammation and seasonal sickness. As Kavita Devgan explains, building strong immunity in winter comes from small, everyday habits, and adding walnuts to your daily diet is one of the simplest and most effective ones.

Great for Skin & Hair During Winter

Cold weather often leads to dry skin, dullness, and even hair fall. Walnuts can help because they contain natural, nourishing oils.

They are packed with vitamin E and healthy fats that keep your skin moisturised, reduce irritation, and add a natural glow. The antioxidants in walnuts also help slow down early signs of ageing.

Walnuts aren't just tasty, they're a winter must-have. Eating a small handful every day can help boost your brain, immunity, skin, and overall health. This winter, keep walnuts at home and feel the difference in your well-being.

