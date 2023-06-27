VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Today's generation is crippled with many issues ranging from Stress, anxiety, depression, constant pressure from parents, peers & society, FOMO, and, their own limiting beliefs. Students are always in hurry but, unfortunately they don't know where to go. Teenagers and youngsters are paralyzed by their own thoughts and they are seeking help from different sources.To face the challenges of this fast-paced and ever-changing world, it becomes crucial to instill in our children a sense of deep-rooted values, a broader perspective of life, and an appreciation for the wisdom of our ancestors.

The solution to all the lifestyle disorders and mental health issues have been talked about in our ancient scriptures thousands of years ago itself. But, due to complex language and such a fast-paced life reading such comprehensive books seems next to possible. So, the key challenge is to present the learning of our ancient scriptures in easy and interesting manner and also present them in the content of today's world.

The panacea for all our problems, doubts, and misbeliefs lies in our ancient scriptures. In the view of this fact, Avinash Agarwal founding Director of Disha Publication has come up with two of books Bhagavad Gita and Vedas & Upanishads-for children.

Avinash Agarwal is a Gen-Z parent and study coach for motivating, guiding and mentoring students for 15+ years who are struggling in the pursuit of achieving success in different competitive exams. He has interviewed hundreds of toppers of different competitive exams and shared his learning through his books. He believes that learning from books like Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, and Upanishads are universal and timeless, it is only the context that changes.

For instance, in the battlefield of Kurukshetra while Arjuna the greatest warrior of all time was in dilemma, he sought the guidance of Krishna to help him conquer all his limiting beliefs and fears. Like Arjunain the battlefield, we all give excuses and try to postpone our duties on one pretext or other.

In fact, if you see Arjunaas every student and battle of Kurukshetra as any competitive exam then Bhagavad Gita will answer all the questions of every student.

Similarly, Abhimanyu being brave and well-trained couldn't come out of the 'Chakraviyuha' created by Karna because of his half-baked knowledge. So the message for students is half baked knowledge is of no use infact it may be dangerous.

The guru-shishya relationship finds mention in many of the stories from Vedas. From Lord Rama to Lord Krishna they all had a GURU who guided them in their hard times, who helped them find and resolve their weakness and come forward as warriors and winners. Vedas and Upanishads highlight the importance of mentor in our lives.

So, we students need someone to guide them in the pursuit of their great goals and achievements. This long and tiring journey cannot be travelled alone, students need a saathi, a saarthi, a guide like Krishna.

The books Bhagavad Gita and Vedas & Upanishads-for children fulfils the demands of students, it is a humble attempt to make it student-friendly, solve their real life problems though short and untold stories. The books:

- Aim to make complex concept easy

- Highlight the wisdom of Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas through short stories

- Contain lively images for real life experience

- Connect the modern with the ancient

- Include Student Takeaways at the end of each chapter

- Try to answer profound questions through a section 'Reflection Time".

These books aspire to ignite curiosity, stimulate critical thinking, and foster a sense of wonder and awe in young readers. They encourages them to contemplate deeper truths and to develop a broad and inclusive worldview, embracing diversity, compassion, and respect for all.

We all need a guiding force in our lives that helps us to take the right decisions in life. These books will play the role of a mentor and guide for the present and the upcoming generations.

Overall, these books are drivers of success and happiness in life that we all seek now and then.

