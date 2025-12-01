PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1:The/Nudge Institute, known for advancing resilient livelihoods at scale, announced the appointment of Swati Rangachari as the Chief Government Alliances Officer. She will play a pivotal role in strengthening initiatives with the Central and State Governments as The/Nudge expands its footprint in shaping economic inclusion programs. With 20+ years at Visa, Ericsson and Sterlite Technologies, Swati brings deep expertise in building institutional synergy and driving alignment across complex public and private ecosystems.

"To scale development programs for economic inclusion, partnership with the government is critical. Communities rely on public systems to access opportunities, services and social protection. Swati joins The/Nudge when we are deepening our presence in building scalable solutions to help marginalized households move towards a stable and resilient livelihood," said Atul Satija, Founder & CEO of The/Nudge Institute. "Her leadership will drive synergies with Governments and their schemes to build sustained outcomes on the ground," he added.

A seasoned public policy leader, Swati brings three decades of experience spanning government relations, strategic communications, social responsibility and shaping multi-stakeholder ecosystems. She led the government interface for advocacy, large-scale infrastructure initiatives, and anchored relevant engagements with central ministries, state governments, and regulatory bodies. Prior to this, she held leadership positions at the UnitedHealth Group, Sterlite Technologies, Visa, Ericsson and Boeing. Her work in shaping policies across some of India's critical sectors -- IT/ITES, telecom, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, financial services, aerospace and technology -- places her among the known experts in her field. On the academic front, she holds a management degree from Fore School of Management and an executive program from Boston University.

Reflecting on her appointment, Swati Rangachari said: "What drew me to The/Nudge is its commitment to find sustainable solutions that uphold the dignity and livelihood of our marginalized citizens while respecting their realities. Their vision of poverty alleviation is ambitious and yet grounded. Viksit Bharat will accelerate with deep collaborations between governments, organizations like The/Nudge and the wider ecosystem."

Passionate about nation building, she has worked at the intersection of public priorities and long-term impact for India -- an experience that is deeply relevant to The/Nudge's model of working. She aims to build long-term synergies with the government towards a shared purpose and responsiveness to community realities.

About The/Nudge Institute

The/Nudge is an action institute building resilient livelihoods to alleviate poverty. We work with social entrepreneurs, women, farmers, tribals and youth on rural development, agriculture, skilling and economic inclusion, along with 15 central and state government partners. Set up with support from 135+ eminent philanthropists, 40+ corporates and 15+ foundations, The/Nudge is contributing towards a 'poverty-free India, within our lifetime'.

