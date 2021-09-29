New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): Most of the time when talking about beauty and charm, men are ignored and only women are talked about.

However, there are many popular and handsome celebrities people should talk about. And if you wonder about who are the most handsome men in 2021, then stick with us.

Here we have covered Most Handsome Men List based on TheTealMango reports, which you can read below.

1. Kim Tae Young (BTS V)

Country: South Korea

Age: 25

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS' V, is a South Korean singer, composer, and actor. He is a part of the South Korean boy band BTS as a musician. He was born in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea, on December 30, 1995. On the 13th of June 2013, he made his debut as a member of BTS. This indicates that their show will be broadcast live for 24 hours. This programme will be broadcast live around the world, including in New York's Central Park.

From their debut solo album was 2 Cool 4 Skool as well as he launched his career with the song "No More Dream."According to TheTealMango he was voted the most attractive person in the world in 2021. He has a charming smile and a charming attitude. V is famous for his distinct voice, images, and charismatic character, among other things. Kim Taehyung has over 6.3 million Instagram followers.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Country: India

Age: 47

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor who was born on the 10th of January 1974 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is a model and actor who has appeared in Bollywood films. He appeared in multiple films as a kid actor in the 1980s.

Hrithik Roshan co-starred alongside actress Amisha Patel in the most successful Bollywood film of the year, 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hai,' in 2000. He has also appeared in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Dhoom 3, Agneepath, Bang Bang!, and many others. TheTealMango has announced Hritik Roshan to be the second most handsome man in the world.

Hrithik Roshan is the son of Rakesh Roshan who is a well-known Bollywood filmmaker and actor. Pinky Roshan is his mother's name. Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000 and divorced her in 2014. He is also the richest model in the Bollywood industry and is involved in a variety of charity endeavours. Hrithik Roshan's net worth is $50 million.

3. Robert Pattinson

Country: England

Age: 35

Robert Pattinson is an actor from the United Kingdom. Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is his full name and he was born on May 13, 1986, in London, England.. He began acting at the age of 15 at a London theatre club. Pattinson debuted in the film industry in 2005, as Cedric Diggory in the fantasy blockbuster Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He is well-known over the world as a result of the Twilight Saga series.

For his appearances, he has received a large number of prizes. He also plays guitar and keyboard as well as writing and singing some of the music for his films. The majority of the girls are fascinated with him and his films.

In 2021, he has been reported to be the 3rd most handsome world according to reports by TheTealMango.

4. Brad Pitt

Country: America

Age: 57

Brad Pitt, whose real name is William Bradley Pitt, was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He is an actor and producer from the United States. Brad Pitt is a well-known Hollywood actor who has been in several blockbuster films, including A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, and Interview with the Vampire, a horror thriller. He was nominated for two Golden Globes and one Academy Award. At the age of twenty, he began his career in 2003.

The majority of individuals have been drawn to his deep eyes and charming smile. Brad Pitt is a 57-year-old actor. Despite his age, he appears to be a really young and attractive man. He was married twice; the first time was to Jennifer Aniston in 2000, and they split four years later. He married Angelina Jolie, the world's most beautiful woman, in 2014, and the couple divorced two years later..

5. Tom Cruise

Country: America

Age: 59

Tom Cruise's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, and he is an actor and producer. He was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 3, 1962. He began his acting career in the early 1980s, with prominent roles in the comedy film Risky Business (1983) and the action drama film Top Gun (1985). (1986). He has won numerous prizes, including three Golden Globes and three Academy Award nominations. He's also one of the world's highest-paid actors.

Tom Cruise has been making to the list of most handsome men in the world for man-years. And this time he has been reported to be at the 5th spot in the list of most handsome men in 2021 by TheTealMango.

6. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Country: Iraq

Age: 31

Omar Borkan Al Gala, also known as Omar Borkan, was born in Baghdad, Iraq, on September 23, 1989. He is Poet, model, actor, online celebrity, and photographer. He has a broad personality since he can play a variety of roles in his professional life.

He has hazel-coloured eyes that are really beautiful, and he has a wonderful magnetism that can drive women insane. He is the most attractive man in the Middle East, and he is now one of the most attractive men on the planet. The International Press has labelled him the world's most gorgeous Arab man.

7. Chris Evans

Country: America

Age: 40

Chris Evans is an actor from the United States. He was born on June 13, 1981, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series of films, he is best known for his role as Captain America. He began his acting career in television shows such as Opposite Sex in 2000. Evan has also acted in a drama film called Gift in 2017, a mystery film called Knives Out in 2019, and a television miniseries called Defending Jacob in 2020.

We noticed that he has a wonderful sense of humour from his interviews. He is shown his playful, funny, and keen side. His physical look complements every film role due to his acting abilities.

