New Delhi [India], May 14 (BusinessWire India): American India Foundation (AIF), on Thursday confirmed, that in collaboration with Paytm, Indian Biogas Association, Foundation For Innovation & Research In Science & Technology and Acquafront Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., it is set to roll out Oxygen Plants in 25 of the most virus-ravaged cities in the country.

"Working with installation and technical partners, the Plants will bring a quick and long-term solution to the current oxygen crisis, reducing the dependence on liquid oxygen distribution channels, that are stretched beyond their limits," said Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF

The Plants will be based on the proven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology and will deliver 90 per cent+ oxygen concentration, only requiring power and water supply from the hospitals. Bringing in industry and domain experts, the Oxygen Plants will be able to scale up production capacities in the future as per the demands, while maintaining uniform pressure and flow distribution in the PSA towers, a mandate for high purity of produced oxygen.

"We needed to restructure our response to the resurgent Covid 19, to bring a sustainable solution to the Oxygen shortage. The Plants will fortify the oxygen supplies in the worst covid affected regions, and prepare us for the looming peak in tier II and tier III cities in the coming weeks. They will be the first steps to making hospitals self-reliant in oxygen supply" said Nishant Pandey, CEO, American India Foundation.

A few of the Plants will be Rapidly Deployable Oxygen Plants with 500 Litres per month capacity, to speedily strengthen health infrastructure against COVID-19 pandemic, while some others will be Modular Oxygen Generation Plants, designed to be easily transportable on mobile skids, to expedite critical aid to the neediest hospitals and clinics at any given time, generating medical grade oxygen on-site.

"Critical lifesaving equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators are needed to save lives at the moment, but Oxygen Plants will bring in the readiness for any eventuality in the future," recapitulated Nishant.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)