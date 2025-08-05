NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 5: Traffic Safety and City Command Centre (TSCCC) acts a smart traffic nerve centre, using adaptive signals and real-time camera feeds to ease congestion and improve vehicle flow across the city. Serves as a powerful surveillance and policing tool, supplying high-quality video evidence that supports investigation, crime prevention, and rapid incident response.

s part of the Smart City initiative, Thiruvananthapuram is witnessing a tech-driven transformation in urban traffic management through the Traffic Safety and City Command Centre (TSCCC). Conceived as an integrated command hub, the TSCCC functions as the nerve centre for regulating traffic, ensuring public safety, and enhancing city-wide surveillance.

After successful installation, extensive field testing and integration, the command centre was formally inaugurated on 6th February 2024 in the presence of Honorable Chief Minister Sri Pinarayi Vijayan, Honorable Minister Sri M.B. Rajesh, Honorable Mayor Smt. Arya Rajendran, Sri Nagaraju Chakilam IPS (IGP & Commissioner of Police), Sri Nidhinraj IPS (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Sri Rahul Krishna Sharma IAS, CEO and other notable dignitaries. The project was fully commissioned and operational sustainability secured via a 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for continuous upkeep and system monitoring.

The utility of the TSCCC extends far beyond traffic management, emerging as a critical asset in law-enforcement and crime prevention. Access to high-quality surveillance footage has significantly enhanced evidence gathering, accelerated probe timelines, and in many cases, proved instrumental in cracking complex cases. In just a short span, police officials have tapped into the system 923 times, procuring video footages to aid major investigations spanning homicides, chain-snatching, robberies, two-wheeler thefts, child abuse cases, accidents, hit-and-run incidents, and missing person reports.

Several advanced technologies work in tandem to make TSCCC a powerful urban management tool in the city. At the heart of the system is the Traffic Control System, deployed across 57 major junctions.

Complementing this is the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), in operation at 32 high-traffic intersections. The backbone of ITMS includes Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras for vehicle tracking and Red-Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras for enforcing signal discipline. Together, these tools support round-the-clock monitoring and automated violation capture, boosting deterrence against traffic offences.

A robust network of city-wide CCTV surveillance further strengthens visibility and security. With fixed bullet cameras and high-zoom pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras positioned at 93 strategic points, the system uses AI-driven analytics to detect no-parking violations, wrong-way driving, unattended objects, overcrowding, and even conduct appearance-based searches. This 360-degree monitoring capability has vastly improved situational awareness for both traffic managers and law enforcement agencies.

The TSCCC project is a highly successful initiative and has been seamlessly integrated for the command control centre providing camera feeds 24*7 for the safety and security of the city of Thiruvanthapuram.

