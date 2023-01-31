This Indo-Costa Rican International Film collaboration marks the first of its kind in Indian Cinema!

San Jose (California) [US], January 31 (ANI/PNN): In the history of Indian Cinema, it is the first time an Indo-Costa Rican International film project has been announced, City of lights Productions PVT ltd (India) & Seamless Productions LLP in association with Pacific Investment Corporation (Costa Rica, Panama, Latin America) comes together for a Costa Rican National Interest Film.

This adrenal-pumping action film will be based on a real-life event that took place in Monteverde (Costa Rica) as described in the novel "A MANO ARMADA" by Huanelge Gutierrez.

Also Read | #NewDelhi: Sri Lanka High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda Met External Affairs Minister Dr … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The film will be made in Spanish language and the principal photography will soon commence in Costa Rica and Latin America with the keen interest of the Costa Rican President and the Costa Rican Film Commission.

The film is being Directed by Raajeev S Verma, Produced by - Rohit Chaudhury (Bahul), Manish Mishra and Suresh Tekchandani. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.

Also Read | Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)