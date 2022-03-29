Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Look out for the new game changer on the personal finance and advisory block that is all set to launch itself with the country's biggest sporting event.

The Mumbai-based company has signed up with the two-time Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for the 2022 edition of the T20 season, which started on 26th March 2022.

After a successful two-day adrenaline-inducing auction that took place in Bengaluru in February, the nation is all fired up to cheer its newly formed teams of the 2022 season. Not only does the tournament attract high viewership, but it is also a platform for companies to promote their brands and campaigns ever since its inception in 2008.

Speaking on the association, Jeet Marwadi, Founder & Managing Director, 1 Finance articulated, "KKR's passion reverberates throughout the heart of the entire nation. It is our honour to sponsor a team that is tenacious and keeps inspiring Indians across the country.

Lessons from the fields of cricket also apply to individuals with respect to their personal finances. Any professional cricket player needs a coach, a fitness trainer, and a nutritionist. All of these are essential components to perform on the field. In the same way, to lead a quality life, it is important that individuals excel at their finances. 1 Finance is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances. At 1 Finance, our vision is to align our interest with that of our stakeholders including our customers, co-workers, colleagues, qualified financial advisors, and the financial services industry at large. We will do this by aligning incentives for all parties, made possible by technology, and our unique business model."

Commenting on the association, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, KKR, said, "Our aim is to deliver value to the brands we associate with. This year 1 Finance makes their debut in the T20 league, and we are happy they chose KKR as their partners. We feel grateful that brands who join hands with us show immense confidence and trust in KKR's ability to deliver. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with partners that share our passion for the game and we look forward to having a great season together."

Joining the bandwagon, 1 Finance - a first of its kind qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory ecosystem that pledges to reimagine the personal finance space, is looking to cement its position in the Indian personal finance arena. The company is serving the upcoming affluent middle-class audience that is underserved and looking for an honest holistic view and recommendations on their personal finances, to grow wealth without being missold financial products.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, 1 Finance enthused, "We are immensely proud and excited about the partnership between 1 Finance and KKR. It is thrilling to watch a passionate team persistently outperform in the T20 tournament across all seasons. To go ahead only with the KKR team for a brand collaboration was a clear decision for us. We leverage modern day technology for the overall financial well-being of individuals, which in some way, is the most underrated issue. We truly feel connected to the KKR team for their sheer dedication and look forward to this alliance, intending to take it to much deeper levels in coming years."

