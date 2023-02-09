New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Special Judge for CBI cases, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday sentenced Surendranath Datti, former assistant general manager-cum-centre head of IDBI Bank Ltd's Vizag Retail Asset Centre, to two years imprisonment in a bank fraud case.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on him. The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegation that Datti, in connivance with the borrowers, Direct Sales Associates, Panel Valuers and Engineers, had sanctioned and disbursed the loans to ineligible borrowers by accepting fake income tax returns, ignoring adverse CIBIL Reports, violating the laid down procedures and norms of IDBI Bank and failing to ensure property security. "The accused caused a loss to the tune of Rs. 93.28 lakh to the IDBI Bank Limited," the CBI said on Thursday.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him. In another case, the Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior sentenced Sonu Rathore and Rajkumar Tyagi, to four years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14,100 each in a case related to Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam. It was alleged that Rajkumar Tyagi, who was recruited as Police Constable through the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT) 2012, had passed the examination by arranging a solver to appear in his place in the written examination. After selection, Tyagi was posted at the Dehat police station, Bhind in 2014.

During the scrutiny of the service book of the said constable, it was observed that there were two photographs in the name of Rajkumar Tyagi -- one affixed on the first page of the service book and the other on a form filled at the time of Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) of PCRT-2012. (ANI)

