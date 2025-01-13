PRNewswire

Huzhou [China], January 13: Recently, Tianneng have released a brand-new global brand slogan - "Energy For All".

Jointly build a global energy community with a shared future: "Humanity forms a community with a shared future, and only by pursuing mutual improvement and support can we create a better tomorrow together. We advocate for the establishment of a global energy community with a shared future, calling for interconnected global technologies, collaborative advancements in global industrial chains, and fostering global green economic growth and common prosperity. We will make our due contributions as a new energy enterprise."

Energy for everyone: "Energy is derived from nature, and all countries and regions should fairly and sustainably enjoy the value created by energy. Tianneng is committed to benefiting countless industries and households through better new energy products and solutions."

Sustainable Energy for a Brighter Future: Tianneng insists on achieving resource conservation, environmental protection, and ecological balance while developing and utilizing energy. It delves into the "urban mine" to assist the "dual carbon strategy" and develops a circular economy to empower green mountains and clear waters.

