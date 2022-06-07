New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Bringing together an eminent group of 50+ speakers, including 20+ founders of Indian unicorns under one roof, the TiE Mumbai chapter is all set to host the 15th edition of its flagship TiE conference, on June 10, at the new Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. The theme for this year's conference is India Unicorn Summit 2022- Creating Value, IPOs and Beyond. It would also be the largest Unicorn Summit to be held in India.

This year, TiEcon would also be celebrating India's emergence as a true startup economy. With the country achieving a great milestone by marking off its 100th unicorn, these companies have created jobs, funding, technology and value. Thus, contributing towards the economic growth of the country.

With an exemplary selection of speakers from the Indian startup ecosystem, TiEcon aims to bring these inspiring founders together to share their stories of struggle, success, failure, and revival, from ideation to IPO listing. Apart from the founders, the event would also be hosting other key decision-makers and movers and shakers of the startup ecosystem. The event would have talk sessions, panels, one-on-one discussions, and master classes.

Those who wish to register for the day-long event can visit https://tieconmumbai.org/

The TiE conference is the largest entrepreneurial conference in India, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and other movers and shakers of the startup ecosystem. Usually, a two-day event, this year's edition will see more than 3000 people from across the country, attend the conference which will include entrepreneurs, founders of soonicorns, students, industry leaders, investors, and others.

Talking about the event, the President of TiE Mumbai, Amit Mookim said, "The largest congregation of unicorns will converge under one roof at TiEcon 2022. TiEcon 2022 will have stories from the first to the hundredth Unicorn in the country. It is slated to be a time capsule of the journey of a startup from inception to the listing."

This edition is the first physical event of TiE Mumbai after the pandemic. TiE had hosted more than 450 webinars to keep the spirit of entrepreneurship alive, during the pandemic. The theme, therefore, is about raising a toast to the founders of the Unicorns of our country as well as the city of Mumbai for being its largest contributor. Confirming the same, Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, and Co-founder of Venture Catalysts and a TiE Mumbai board member said, "We are delighted to be a part of India's largest startup summit - TiEcon. This year's theme resonates with the country's achievement as it reaches a landmark figure of 100 unicorns. TiEcon has played an important role in providing a networking launch pad for many early-stage companies and Venture Catalysts and 9 Unicorns is committed to making India the largest startup ecosystem in the world even as it reaches a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025."

This year's TiEcon also aims at creating value and building long-lasting ecosystems for startups. TiE Mumbai believes that such an ecosystem can only be crafted through the exchange of ideas between industry leaders for startups to grow and flourish. Anupam Mittal, Founder, and CEO of People Group asserted that this year's TiEcon promises to be a melting pot of startups and industry legends coming together to celebrate innovation and value creation. "Digital companies are reshaping our industries and our lives so I am looking forward to exchanging ideas with my co-speakers and witnessing some remarkable unicorn journeys," he said.

The key takeaways from this year's power-packed and content-driven TiECon would be creating value, building globally-rated innovations, ecosystems that support startups from idea generation to funding and listing as well as mentorship and networking. As the past president of TiE Mumbai and Founder and Chairman, Azent Overseas Education, Atul Nishar put it, "This conference will showcase the true power of 'Start-up India' by bringing together Unicorns and Soonicorns from across the country. TiEcon 2022 will also comprise of close to 200 specifically curated startups which will be showcased to demonstrate innovation in India."

In this year's TiEcon the panels would be holding sessions on how successful unicorn founders can support other entrepreneurs and enterprises to help them grow and scale. The pivot of traditional corporate players from brick-and-mortar to digital businesses will also be explored, along with the significance and need for government support to help India become a nation of unicorns. They would also be sitting down to discuss ways to Indian companies can disrupt the global markets more emphatically.

City-based unicorn founders would take sessions on how Mumbai city can be made more conducive to startups so that companies born here, grow and flourish here itself without shifting operations to other cities. The city's entrepreneurial culture, its high cost of living, the urgent need for a startup cluster with government support would also be explored.

TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring and networking. With this aim, the Unicorn Summit 2022 TiEcon Mumbai is looking forward to enhancing the spirit of entrepreneurship to create a virtuous cycle of wealth and value creation across the sectors from e-commerce to health tech, fintech to consumer services, media and entertainment and logistics. With the support of India's Unicorn founders, investors, and other entrepreneurs, TiE is dedicated to generating and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

