New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Participating in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi from February 17-20 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to responsible, inclusive and human-centred Artificial Intelligence, while further strengthening bilateral partnerships. The Summit, convened from February 16-20, marked the first global gathering of its kind hosted in the Global South. It brought together Heads of State and Government, senior United Nations officials, leaders of international organisations and prominent figures from the global technology sector to deliberate on shaping the future of AI governance under the guiding pillars of People, Planet and Progress. Addressing the Leaders' Plenary Session on February 19, Sri Lankan President Disanayaka underscored that Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity, strengthening cultural values, safeguarding rights and ensuring equitable access to opportunity.

Highlighting AI infrastructure as the next frontier of economic and cultural cooperation, the President drew attention to the evolving global discourse on ambitions, rights and safeguards related to AI. Emphasising the often-overlooked cultural dimension of AI, the President stressed that emerging AI systems must preserve linguistic diversity and reflect the shared heritage of nations. He observed that technological advancement should not erode cultural identities but instead empower communities. The President proposed enhanced regional cooperation structured around four key pillars: affordable access; centrally governed language datasets; common evaluation mechanisms and security tools; and integrated capacity development. Sri Lanka joined the AI Impact Summit Declaration, reaffirming its commitment to advancing ethical, transparent and people-centred AI development, and to working collaboratively with international partners to ensure innovation remains inclusive and development-oriented. On the sidelines of the Summit, President Disanayaka held several high-level bilateral discussions. He met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on expanding Sri Lanka-UAE cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, AI and other emerging sectors. In his meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan, both leaders reaffirmed longstanding friendly relations and explored strengthened cooperation in culture, education, youth affairs and health. President Disanayaka also held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which both sides discussed cooperation in technology, digital innovation, tourism, investment, and the maritime domain.

The President expressed appreciation for France's continued support for Sri Lanka, including through the Paris Club debt restructuring process. France reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. In his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, discussions centred on exploring possible areas for cooperation, reflecting on growing South-South engagement. President Lula da Silva invited President Disanayaka to undertake a visit to Brazil. The President also met with the Ambassador of the United States to India and the US President's Special Representative for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, to review US-Sri Lanka relations and explore avenues for further collaboration. On February 20, President Disanayaka held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The leaders reviewed progress achieved since the President's landmark State Visit to India in December 2024 and Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025. Discussions focused on further enhancing cooperation across trade, energy, connectivity, digital collaboration, economic engagement and cultural ties. The President conveyed appreciation for India's continued humanitarian assistance, including support extended in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, as well as for the invitation to participate in the historic AI Impact Summit. The AI Impact Summit 2026 brought together leaders, policymakers and delegates from over 100 countries. Deliberations addressed key thematic areas, including Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Science, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Democratizing AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development and Social Good. The Chief Advisor on Digital Economy, Hans Wijayasuriya; Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Waruna Sri Dhanapala; High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne; and officials of the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi were associated with the President's engagements. (ANI)

