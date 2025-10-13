PRNewswire

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), [India], October 13: KIIT Deemed to be University, (https://kiit.ac.in/), Bhubaneswar has made a big impact in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among all the universities in India. Significantly, KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list -- a matter of immense pride for the state and a reflection of its growing academic excellence.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?.

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501-600 band among 2,191 universities and 5th nationally among 128 Indian institutions, marking a notable rise from its previous year's position in the 601-800 band. This upward movement highlights the university's sustained progress in global competitiveness and its emergence as one of India's most dynamic and globally visible institutions. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped among Indian universities.

This year, KIIT has been ranked 259th in the world in the 'Academic Excellence' parameter of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Times Higher Education provides rankings based on five parameters. Remarkably, KIIT has performed best in India in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook' and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)' parameters.

Also Read | Kicking the Habit: How Southeast Asia is Quitting Tobacco.

According to the Times Higher Education evaluation, KIIT's performance in THE World University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation--from local excellence to global recognition. The institution has demonstrated that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete with the world's finest through innovation, compassion, and quality education.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, (https://achyutasamanta.com/) said, "Every state aspires to have a university ranked among the top 500 globally. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world's top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically, and for India as a whole."

Highlights

* Ranked 5th in India and the only university from Odisha to feature in the national top 10.* Significant improvement from last year's position, reflecting its growing global competitiveness.* Top performance in India in the parameters of Industry Integration, International Outlook, and Social Commitment (SDGs).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793553/KIIT_University.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/4867564/KIIT_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)