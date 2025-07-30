BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), a leading force in India's watch industry and part of the global Timex Group, has reported exceptional financial results this quarter, underscoring the brand's continued upward trajectory. The company recorded a revenue of Rs. 169 crores marking a substantial 55% surge in revenue, outpacing the same quarter from the previous year. EBITDA also saw a remarkable 4.5-fold increase, and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew six times, highlighting improved operating leverage and strong bottom-line performance.

Building on the momentum of successive high-growth quarters in last year, TGIL is charting an aggressive growth path powered by deeper consumer penetration, compelling brand storytelling, and a sharpened focus on premium product lines. With Timex performing at peak along with other brands reporting high double-digit growth, and all key channels, and new formats gaining traction, this quarter sets a new benchmark for the company's performance in India.

Expressing his delight Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India said, "What a phenomenal start to the year! Our flagship brand, Timex, has delivered its best-ever performance this quarter, a clear reflection of our sharp focus on premiumisation, product innovation, and expanding consumer access. Growth across all channels and brands has come together to create this strong momentum. With a growing slate of global collaborations and a robust omnichannel strategy, we're confident in accelerating this trajectory and further reinforcing Timex's leadership in India's dynamic watch market."

Q1 FY26 Brand Performance:

- Timex, the flagship brand, delivered a powerful 77% year-on-year growth this quarter, reinforcing its leadership in the segment

- Guess Watches showed strong resilience with a 33% growth over the same quarter last year

- Versace recorded a notable growth of 18%, driven by rising demand for aspirational luxury watches

- Other licensed brands Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sports, and Nautica, maintained solid momentum, delivering robust quarter-on-quarter performance with increasing traction across premium segments

Q1 FY26 Channel Performance:

- E-commerce posted a stellar 102% year-on-year growth, doubling its business and reaffirming TGIL's strong digital strategy

- Trade channel, the company's largest channel, posted an impressive 22% growth on top of a high base

- Other strategic verticals also made a meaningful impact, with the OEM business witnessing noteworthy gains of triple digit during the quarter

The retail footprint expanded with new stores in high-impact locations, while Quick Commerce gained traction bringing Timex closer to the consumer with speed and convenience. Trade channels also delivered solid growth, reflecting a strong, balanced channel mix.

Demand for iconic Timex collections like Q Timex, Marlin, Waterbury, Fria, and Expedition remained strong, reaffirming the brand's deep connection with India's style-conscious audience. Global collaborations including Jacquie Aiche, The New Yorker, Netflix's Wednesday, and the latest Superman x Warner Bros partnership add to Timex's fashion-forward edge. Driving deeper engagement with Gen Z and Millennial Timex introduced Analog Life - Make Time Yours campaign, redefining what it means to live with intention. At a time when life feels more digital than ever, Timex celebrates the power of simplicity and living in the moment, urging people to take control of their time, amplify what truly matters, and make every second count.

Further expanding its lifestyle play, TGIL entered the fashion jewellery category this quarter with the launch of GUESS jewellery, bringing the brand's bold, global aesthetic to India's fast-growing accessories market.

This quarter marks a milestone for Timex Group India not just financially, but in cultural relevance and consumer influence. Over the past three years, the brand has consistently continued to gain market share at a rate exceeding the industry average. As Timex Group India continues to lead across revenue, profitability, and brand equity, it remains committed to building on this momentum, scaling its premium portfolio, innovating across product and platform, and delivering elevated brand experiences that honor its global watchmaking legacy while shaping the future of timekeeping in India.

