New Delhi [India], March 2: Titan Company Limited, a leading name in India's lifestyle and retail sector, has announced the launch of a dedicated B2B e-commerce platform specifically designed for GST-registered businesses across the country. This strategic move marks a significant step in digitising Titan's institutional business and scaling its enterprise partnerships nationwide.

The newly unveiled enterprise-only portal enables companies to seamlessly procure premium gift vouchers from Titan's extensive and trusted brand portfolio. The platform is engineered to provide structured pricing, comprehensive compliance support and streamlined fulfillment, catering to the evolving needs of the corporate sector.

Designed specifically for HR leaders, procurement heads and sales teams, the platform simplifies the execution of large-scale reward and recognition (R&R) programs, dealer incentives, festive gifting and corporate milestone initiatives.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Pandey, Business Head - Titan Corporate Business Group, said, "Titan has always stood for celebrating meaningful moments. With this dedicated B2B platform, we are extending that philosophy to enterprises nationwide. We understand the expectations of today's business decision-makers -- operational ease, reliability and brand trust -- and this platform is designed to deliver all three at scale."

Through the portal, verified businesses can access a diverse range of vouchers from leading Titan brands, including Titan, Tanishq, Fastrack, Sonata, Skinn, Titan Eye+, Taneira and IRTH. Key features of the platform include:

* Enterprise Pricing: Competitive and structured pricing models for bulk requirements.

* Bulk Ordering Capabilities: Scalable solutions for large corporate entities.

* Digital Velocity: E-voucher delivery within a 24-hour window to ensure timely recognition.

* Dedicated After-Sales Support: End-to-end assistance to ensure a smooth and reliable corporate gifting experience.

* Wide Redemption Network: Redeemable across 3,400+ stores across India, offering flexibility and convenience for recipients.

The launch is a significant milestone in Titan's journey to modernize its institutional operations. The platform complements Titan's broader institutional offerings, which include custom-engraved watches, hallmark Tanishq gold coins and curated corporate gifting solutions.

The Titan B2B e-commerce platform is now live and accessible exclusively to verified GST-registered businesses at: www.titancorporategifting.com/giftvouchers

