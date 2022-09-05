New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Steve Jobs was likely one of the world's most determined and motivated entrepreneurs. While many believe his relentless pursuit of perfection drove him to complete tasks, his major motivation was his desire to leave something lasting. To be a great entrepreneur, you need more than simply an idea; you also need pure enthusiasm, diligence, and hard work to accomplish your objectives. The Indian Alert powered by Digisharks Communications has compiled a list of the top ten women entrepreneurs of the year 2022 who have earned success through their dedication and passion.

1. Dr Shuba Charles: -An accomplished writer, behavioral therapist, and entrepreneur, Dr Shuba Charles is an inspirational and fearless woman whose footprints in the field of cognitive behavioral therapy have brought about a life-changing transformation in the lives of many. She is a leading psychiatric consultant in Chennai who also offers free consultations on youtube to create more awareness about mental well-being.

Also Read | Amongst Some Masterpieces of Pankaj Tripathi Here Are Some That Will Always Live in Our … – Latest Tweet by IIFA.

After her resignation from the post of a medical officer with the Government of Tamil Nadu, she ventured into her entrepreneurial journey and launched eco-friendly sanitary napkins as well as started Thaagam Foundation, a leading social enterprise offering support to street children.

2. Akshita Budhiraja:- Akshita Budhiraja, Director Paras Spices, studied Marketing at the University of Manchester is an empowering entrepreneur and a fresh young mind who with her desire to be top of the line and determination, has taken the spice industry by storm! She along with her husband, together successfully launched a premium gourmet spice and seasoning brand in 2018, which we all know as Orika.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Alert: Vedika To Use Pihu as a Pawn To Win Over Ram in Sony TV's Popular Show!.

Featured on the cover of FLO Sheroes, Also appeared in conversation with Swara Bhaskar at FLO Food Awards 2022.

Had exclusive interaction with BW Disrupt.

The entire range of orika products featured in Femina reader, Orika has been featured in the Times of India gifting list indifoodbev.

Our Dal makhani has been featured in an article by NDTV food.

3. Dr Taara Malhotra:- Dr Taara Malhotra is internationally renowned Tarot card reader, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant, Astrologer and Psychic. She is a holistic and wellness specialist with nearly two decades of experience under her belt. Being the first Indian psychic to get featured on Discovery plus and Amazon Prime series, her list of holistic experiences includes Tarot card Reading, Name correction, Signature and Mobile number correction, Vaastu Analysis and Space Healing, Numerology Analysis, Candle magic, Spell Casting, Wicca, Relationship Healing, Hoodoo, Angel Healing and Therapy, Coffee cup reading, Reiki and Karmic Healing, Yantra and Talisman creation, Aura Cleansing and Chakra Balancing, Lama Fera Healing, Crystal Healing and Astrology.

4. Nitasha Bhadwar:-Nitasha Bhadwar is the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Sunpower Renewables Pvt. Ltd., an Australian renewable energy solutions company with a mission to provide cost-effective, long-lasting, environment-friendly and technology-enabled energy storage solutions.

Nitasha is an entrepreneur and a champion of sustainability solutions for a healthier and cleaner future backed with innovative technology and products. She believes in the effectiveness of cleantech and the stability and durability of renewable energy sources which benefit the maintenance and durability of the power economy. She advocates easy-to-use innovative products that can accelerate the adoption of renewable energy across industry and customer segments.

Nitasha was featured in the Forbes Dec'21 Tycoons of Tomorrow and is recognized as Times 40under40 Leader.

5. Tanya Bansal:-Rooted in the belief of holistic, organic and self-sufficiency, Tanya Bansal embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2020 with Kanha Gaushala. Born in Delhi, she spent her formative years in USA and later moved to India where she went on to pursue CA and worked with EY. She got married and was inspired by her father-in-law who was passionately involved in running a school for underprivileged children along with a gaushala. This became a turning point of her life. With a focus on expanding the set-up she worked on commercialising the women-run Gaushala from scratch, which today offers a wide range of home-grown products such as panchgavyadiyas and dhoopbatti, gir cow ghee, dried cow dung cakes, kohlu oil and stone-ground masalas selling exclusively through Instagram.

6. Tina Phogat:- The erudite Founder of Geetanjali Care and an assertive Vice President of Geetanjali Homestate Limited, Tina Phogat represents all the values and ethics of a successful entrepreneur who doesn't believe in compromises when it comes to executing her responsibilities in a mindful manner.

With almost a decade of experience in the industry of real estate consultancy, she possesses an unparalleled acumen to identify the requirements and trends of the business quite rationally. Being a compassionate and collaborative woman leader, she excels in team and time management skills and believes and incorporates the skills of everyone who associates with her.

Additionally, her ability to recognise the right talent enables her to conduct successful hirings. Moreover, she has considerable experience in the domain of digital marketing that makes her professional output quite smooth and efficient.

A laudable woman who wears multiple caps and ace all of them indeed deserves all the respect, regard and appreciation.

7. Babita Singh: - Based out of UAE, Babita Singh is an award-winning Digital Strategist and Reputation Expert spearheading her Digital conglomerate Sanguine, which specialises in practising the Art and Science of Reputation Management across three continents; Africa, the Middle East and India. With an experience of over 20 years, she is one of the most sought-after experts in Africa who excels in empowering online perceptions and ingenious election campaigns not limiting to digital listening, sentiment analysis, perception control, reputation PR, and privacy enforcements. Being an International Cyber Law professional, she's bagged the coveted Kotlar and her expertise have often been covered among popular editorials, renowned news dailies and TV programs worldwide.

8. Shweta Deshmukh:- An accomplished architect with an expertise of over 20 years, Ar. Shweta Deshmukh is the CEO of Mumbai-based Architecture and Interior designing firm SDA and Online startup- Dezinebox. Her innovative ideas and iconic designs in the landscape of Western India has truly established her as a young and inspiring woman entrepreneur. Throughout her career, Shweta has worked on a variety of projects that has made her a trusted name in the industry. While she has been conferred with several awards over the years, she is a jury member of the Designwall and Grand Stand Awards of ACEtech since 2016.

9. Srishti Agarwal:- Srishti Agarwal is a certified Diet and Nutrition expert who has been actively involved in the space of health and wellness for over 4 years. She believes in simplicity and the importance of home-cooked food which is the first step towards making a positive change in life. Her diet consulting proficiency spans from helping people lose weight, to designing special menus for people suffering from lifestyle disorders. Her approach is holistic and sustainable that are designed using natural and functional foods. He has been a mentor to several happy clients and celebrities such as Shalu Jindal, Iza Setia etc.

10. Dr Bansri Mahadevia:- Dr Bansri Mahadevia is a leading dermatologist from Ahmedabad who is an expert in skincare and cosmetic treatment. She is a double gold medalist, who is known for her safe and ethical practice in the industry that has changed the lives of her patients. Dr Bansri is a well-known name in Gujarat who offers a wide variety of treatments that are designed to optimize and create a space that promotes healthy and sustainable wellness. She along with her sister Dr TulsiMahadevia started a preventive diagnostics center by the name of Northstar which is a rapidly growing center in the country today.

Source Link: The Indian Alert

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)