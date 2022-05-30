New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/ATK): While the first generation of cryptocurrencies worked primarily as a payment network represented by Bitcoin, second-generation cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) have focused on running smart contracts and dApps. The next or third generation of cryptos are focusing on providing an ecosystem based on a central or basic theme.

This current third generation of cryptos are highly decentralised and working on interoperability features. Broadly speaking, we can include Monero (XMR), Avalanche (AVAX), and Parody Coin (PARO) in the next-generation category of cryptos. These cryptocurrencies could potentially scale their operations and might be able to provide huge returns in the future. Learn more about these three coins below.

Avalanche (AVAX) partners with Wildlife studios to launch Castle Crush

Wildlife Studios has announced a partnership with the Avalanche (AVAX) network and will use the interoperable blockchain platform to launch its popular game Castle Crush. Castle Crush is a fun mobile play-to-earn game that will soon host its first NFT mint event. Wildlife Studios has also announced plans to launch a $200M investment fund for supporting game developers. The AVAX Token could potentially experience a price spike in response to this news.

The Avalanche (AVAX) network recently launched a subnet feature for providing greater decentralisation and off-chain scalability for the developer community. The play-to-earn ecosystem is shifting towards the AVAX blockchain network due to its scalable and low-cost features.

Parody Coin (PARO) introduces next-generation cross-chain NFTs

The Parody Coin (PARO) site will provide its users the ability to mint parody versions of popular NFTs. Users will also be able to trade smaller units or fractionalized versions of these NFTs. The trade will be powered by the native PARO Token currently available on presale.

Every transaction will burn a part of the fees and some part will also be redistributed among the holders of the PARO Token. A passive income mechanism is built into the ecosystem of the Parody Coin (PARO).

The Parody Coin (PARO) team will also build a metaverse space for its users known as the Paroverse. Users will be able to trade NFTs and access virtual avatars inside the Paroverse. The PARO Token will be used to power transactions inside the entire universe that the Parody Coin (PARO) is building. It will include a native swap protocol and a bridge for transferring tokens to other blockchains.

The Parody Coin (PARO) is a next-generation platform that will be powered by a cross-chain compatible token and will help users to save on gas fees.

Holding the PARO Token could potentially yield high gains in the future as it is a next-generation cryptocurrency and will power an NFT marketplace. It will also provide passive income and airdrops through its redistribution mechanism.

1500 active miners on Monero's (XMR) P2P Pool.

The newly launched Monero (XMR) peer-to-peer pool has received massive support with 1500 active miners and growing every day. P2P pools are decentralised sidechains that allow people to mine Monero (XMR) without relying on a centralised pool, while gaining most of the benefits.

The XMR Token has seen a lot of price rise in the past largely due to its rock-solid privacy features that are not available on other chains. The P2P sidechain feature is another innovative technology that makes Monero (XMR) a constantly developing next-generation cryptocurrency.The XMR Token has huge use cases in industries where privacy is necessary and it allows users to transmit data without compromising its integrity.

For an asset to yield huge returns, it should solve problems that can provide huge benefits for humanity. These three next-generation cryptocurrency tokens are all building ecosystems that will impact the future of NFT trade, privacy transactions, and interoperability in the long term future. Investing in such tokens could potentially generate higher returns. Find out more information about the PARO Token through the links shared below.

