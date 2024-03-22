PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: Topnotch Foundation organized the Global Achievement Awards 2024 & Indo Global Achievers Award-2024 on 19th March 2024 at Hotel Radisson Blu, New Delhi. This was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 19th March 2024

Global Achievement Awards 2024 & Indo Global Achievers Award-2024 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shripad Yesso Naik----Minister of State for Tourism of India

Urmila Matondkar----Indian Fim Actress and Politician

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Global Achievement Awards 2024 Indo Global Achievers Award-2024 on 19th March Were As Follows:

* Sigma Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. --- Fastest Growing Staffing Solution Company Of The Year

* Booming Bulls Life Management --- Most Innovative Life Management Services Provider In India

* Dr Ritendra Nath Talapatra -- Most Trusted Interventional Cardiologist In Rural West Bengal

* Dr. Supriya Chauhan -- Most Promising Paediatric Neurosurgeon In Delhi NCR

* Anu Tech Infra Pvt. Ltd. -- Most Promising Company In Infrastructure Of The Year & Best Startup Company Of The Year

* Daewoo India (Partner-Kelwon Electronics & Appliances Pvt. Ltd) -- Most Innovative And Affordable Consumer Lifestyle Appliances Brand In India

* Ramanand Institute Of Pharmacy & Management -- Most Emerging Technical Institute In Uttarakhand

* Innvocept Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd -- Most Trusted Clinical Research & Healthcare Consulting Services Provider In India

* Cita Immigration -- Best Study Abroad Consultant In Dwarka-New Delhi

* Col. Dr. Sunil Jain -- Global Health Challenges Conquests Artificial Intelligence Icon

* Prabhash Agrawal (Director-India's Most Loved Edible Oil - Super Sarvottam Rice Bran Oil) -- Most Inspiring Leader With Excellence In Fmcg And Edible Oil In India

* Sanjay Pawah -- Business Coach Leader Of The Year

* Maruti Bentoclay Industries - India's Most Trusted Bentonite Manufacturer Of The Year

* J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. -- Most Trusted Real Estate Company Of The Year

* Dr. Jitendra Singh (Managing Director Heinrich Limited) -- Most Inspiring Global Business Leader Of The Year

* Myman Ventures Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. -- Market Leader Of EPC Contractor In India

* Autocal Engineers Global Private Limited -- Most Trusted Company For Outsourcing Services In Automotive, Engineering, Pharmaceutical, It And Government Sector Of The Year

* Petro Industech Pvt. Ltd -- Most Trusted Brand Of India (In Hardware, Sanitary & Plastic Products)

* Rupam Sharma -- Most Inspiring Personality In Hospitality Industry

* Ojasvin Business Services Pvt. Ltd. -- Excellence In Facility Management Services Company Of The Year

* Bharath L.R - (Director - Uyes, Antar Payment Solutions,Crypcom) -- Serial Entrepreneur And Quintuple Company Owner Of The Fastest-Growing Enterprise In 2024

* PMFS Enterprize LLP - Most Trusted HR Services Firm In North India

* University Of Engineering And Management (IEM-UEM Group)---- Most Trusted University With Outstanding Placement Record In North India

* Dr B Brundha Reddy -- Most Promising Pediatrician In Telangana

* Sandeep Chatterjee -- Most Inspirational Leader In Technology And Sustainability

* Dr. Sandeep Chatrath -- Most Inspiring Global Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Mannoj Varma -- Most Inspiring Global Business Leader Of The Year

* Rajat Seth -- Business Leader Of The Year-Hr Excellence

* Manoj K Agarwal -- Business Leader Of The Year-Mall Consultancy Services

* Cdr Alok Mohan -- National Award For Bravery In Safeguarding Against A Potentially Catastrophic Event On 07 Oct 1985, And Protecting The Community

* Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan, Chairman Al-Khateeb Polytechnic, Bangalore -- Great Visionary In The Field Of Education And Social Activist

* Hbeonlabs Technologies Pvt Ltd -- IOT Products Innovator Company Of The Year 2024

* Tim Balgobin -- Most Inspiring Global Leader Of The Year

* Dietitian Natasha Mohan LLP -- India's Best Healthy And Wellness Company

* Dr. Sandeep Khetarpal -- Insurance Global Brand Of The Year

* Nextgen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd -- Most Trusted Healthcare Brand In Delhi/NCR

* O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd -- Best E-Commerce Website Development Company In India

* The Pacific Holiday World -- Most Iconic Hospitality Brand Of The Year

* Sems Surgical Industries -- Most Popular Brand For Hospital Furniture & In Central India (Madhya Pradesh)

* Max Holidays Pvt Ltd -- Most Trusted And Leading Indian Tour Company Of The Year 2024

* Dr. Narayan Hulse -- Most Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon In Southern India

* Bhagwati Hardware & Mill Store -- Most Trusted Leading Importer, Suppliers And Distributors Company Of The Year

* Listening Ears (Ms Bakul Chaudhary-Chief Psychologist) -- Best Early Intervention Centre

* Honeybee Interior Designers -- The Best Interior Designer Firm Of The Year (Kerala)

* Shree Associates -- It Hardware Xerox Machine And Laptop And Unified Communication

* VJSMR Odigos Technologies Pvt Ltd -- Best IT Software Training & Recruitment Company In South India

* Acoworlds Technology Pvt Ltd -- Best Financial Services & Digital Marketing Company In India

* Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt. Ltd -- Best Private Investigating Agency Of The Year With Excellent Customer Satisfaction

* Talentup Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. -- Most Innovative Talent Management And Human Resource Services Company Of The Year

* Sycon Group Of Companies -- Most Excellent Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year

* Acumen Consultants And Contractors -- Acumen Consultants And Contractors

* Dr Rohil Singh Kakkar -- Most Promising Orthopaedic Surgeon Of The Year

* Skinlogics - India's Best Skin & Hair Clinic

* JBB Ayurveda -- Best Herbal Food Products Brand In India

* Hairfree & Hairgrow Clinic Maharashtra -- Most Trusted Hair Transplant Clinic In Western India

* Stark Visas -- Best Immigration Consultant In India 2024

* Oriheal Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd -- Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company For Companion Animals Of The Year

* Brightland Public School -- Most Innovative Cbse School Of The Year

* Admission Today -- Most Trusted Educational Consultant Of The Year

* Mohit Sardana -- Champion Of Ayurveda: India's Icon For Natural Wellness Award

* Systellar Technologies Pvt. Ltd. -- Best Indo Global IT Consultancy Of The Year

* Chandni Kapadia -- Most Iconic Woman Of The Year

* Dr Anita Rath -- Lifetime Achievement Award In Aesthetic Dermatology & Hair Wellness Innovator

* Dr Rabi Narayan Satapathy -- Lifetime Achievement Award In Gynaecology & Obstetrics In Empowering Women's Health

* Raintech Software Ltd -- Trusted Billing Software Brand Award

* Dr Sandip Gun -- Best Educator Of The Year

* Dr. Ajay Gangoli -- Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Dr Sandip Gun -- Most Dynamic And Iconic Personality In The Field Of Education

* Ms Suma M S -- Most Inspiring Woman Changemaker Of The Year

* Cipaca Pvt. Ltd. -- Most Trusted Tertiary ICU Care Provider In India

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

