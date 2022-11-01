Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tork Motors has recently bagged a prestigious order to provide a powertrain for Lith Pwr Mobility' 3-wheelers EV operations in India.

The broader objective behind this project is to enhance the availability of green mobility in the country along with creating a pollution-free and peaceful environment by cutting down on the noise aspect completely. Lith Pwr Mobility has successfully executed its pilot project in Thane, Maharashtra in 2021.

Also Read | #SupremeCourt Stayed the Proceedings Before #Punjab’s Hoshiarpur Court in the Alleged Case … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company will provide only Battery as a Service (BaaS) swapping solution, under the partnership.

Corrigendum: Further to the press release shared on August 23, 2022, titled-Lith Pwr Mobility Launches its own brand of Electric 3Ws in India; is powered by Tork Motors' powertrain and Honda's swappable battery packs, Lith Pwr Mobility & Tork Motors would like to clarify that the fleet launched by Lith Pwr Mobility in collaboration with Tork Motors is compatible with Honda's MPP (Mobile Power Pack) and using Honda Power Pack Energy BaaS Services in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022: DElEd Entrance Exam Result Declared at panjiyakpredeled.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Furthermore, under the partnership, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd is not involved in any 3-wheeler development and the association is limited to providing battery-sharing services to fleet launched by Lith Pwr Mobility. Hence, we apologize to the media houses and Honda for any inconvenience caused due to inappropriate communication earlier.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)