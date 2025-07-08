PRNewswire

Singapore, July 8: TotalEnergies ENEOS has successfully commissioned two solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems for Lee Huat Yap Kee Pte Ltd (LHYK), a leading marine logistics specialist in Singapore.

The newly installed systems boast a combined capacity of 1.2 megawatt-peak (MWp) powering LHYK's facilities in Singapore with renewable energy, thus contributing to their sustainability efforts. This initiative underscores both companies' commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

With over 2,100 solar modules installed, the PV systems generate approximately 1,600 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, enough to power more than 350 four-room HDB flats in Singapore for a year, while avoiding around 600 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Under the two long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), there is no upfront investment required by LHYK, bringing about significant cost savings for the client. TotalEnergies ENEOS will fund, install, operate and maintain the solar systems, while LHYK will purchase the electricity produced for the duration of the PPAs.

Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific, said: "Our partnership with LHYK is a testament to our shared vision of integrating renewable energy into industrial operations.This project not only enhances LHYK's operational efficiency but also sets a benchmark for sustainability in the marine logistics sector. TotalEnergies ENEOS is proud to support LHYK in their journey towards a more sustainable future, making an impact on Singapore's sustainability efforts. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally responsible energy solutions that benefit our clients."

Okano San, Managing Director of LHYK, said: "This solar installation represents a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the environmental performance of our operations. The scale of the project, installed on our 70-meter-high warehouse, reflects our ambition to act decisively on sustainability. We value our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies ENEOS and are pleased to extend this collaboration into the field of renewable energy."

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years.

https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. As of the end of March 2025, TotalEnergies has 28 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Lee Huat Yap Kee Pte Ltd

Lee Huat Yap Kee (LHYK) is a one-stop marine logistics specialist. Offering tailored logistics services to petrochemical companies, our expertise lies in the seamless transport, warehousing, and bulk delivery of lubricants across Singapore's main land and local anchorages.

Equipped with our dedicated warehouses and a versatile fleet comprising of trucks, road tankers, lighters, and barges, we cater to a wide spectrum of operational needs.

