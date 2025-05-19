New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A recent survey report by CARS24 has revealed that traffic violation fines imposed in India have surpassed the GDP of many small nations.

According to its 2024 report, approximately 8 crore traffic challans were issued, with total fines of around Rs 12,000 crore. This means almost every second vehicle on the road has been fined at least once. However, a significant portion (Rs 9,000 crore) remains unpaid.

Out of the 140 crore people living in India, only 11 crore own a vehicle. This shows that a relatively small section of the population is responsible for a large number of violations, raising concerns about traffic discipline and accountability.

Many drivers follow traffic rules only when law enforcement is present, indicating that fear rather than habit drives compliance.When asked who adjusts their driving based on law enforcement, only 43.9 per cent of the respondents claimed they follow traffic rules regardless of whether police are present.

On the other hand, 31.2 per cent said they occasionally check for police before adjusting their driving, while 17.6 per cent admitted to actively monitoring their surroundings to avoid being fined.

This highlighted that many drivers consider traffic rules to be optional unless law enforcement is visibly present.

The survey also looked into how people react upon spotting a traffic police officer. As many as 51.3 per cent said they immediately check their speed and ensure they follow the rules. Another 34.6 per cent said they slow down instinctively, even if they are not breaking any rules. Meanwhile, 12.9 per cent said they either change their driving behaviour or take a detour to avoid getting caught. When it comes to the impact of surveillance on road behaviour, 47 per cent of the respondents claimed they drive the same way regardless of CCTV cameras.

Around 36.8 per cent admitted to slowing down only when they spot a camera, and 15.3 per cent said they adjust their driving only for speed cameras, ignoring other types.

Surveillance technology alone is not enough to bring about behavioural change unless penalties are strict enough to instil fear.

The report illuminates a crucial road safety issue in India, pointing to the need for a stronger enforcement system and greater public awareness to encourage responsible driving habits.

The findings emphasise the importance of stricter enforcement and public awareness to promote road safety and responsible driving habits in India. (ANI)

