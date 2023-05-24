NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Tree House Education & Accessories Limited (Tree House), a leading provider of educational services, is pleased to announce to become 100% debt-free as per its recent audited financial results for their Q4 FY23.

Through prudent financial management and strategic decision-making, Tree House Education and Accessories Limited (Tree House) has successfully paid off all its debts, reinforcing stability in its financial position and ensuring a secure future.

Financial Highlights of the year (INR in lakhs)

Rajesh Bhatia, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tree House, said "We are now on the path of completing our entire restructuring. The company has achieved its goal to be debt free. We believe that the company has a strong brand recall, updated curriculum, and edge in the K12 vertical. The company is EBDITA positive and has achieved an operational turnaround in Q4 of FY 2022-23. We are looking to diversify our services offered to schools by venturing into the Skill Development Programmes and tying up with K12 schools to offer our services. With each passing day, it is our effort to make a significant contribution to the education landscape. We believe in bringing meaningful change to the life of our students. By remaining focused on this objective, we are positioned to deliver secular long-term growth over several years. We thank all our stakeholders for their support to the company during this time and look forward to a new dawn."

Tree House has also undertaken a comprehensive revamp of its curriculum for educational trusts. The revised curriculum is designed to align with the NEP 2020 guidelines and aims to provide students with a holistic and innovative learning experience.

Furthermore, Tree House is excited to announce the launch of new business verticals in Skill Development Services. Recognizing the increasing demand for vocational skills and professional training, the company sees a significant opportunity to expand its offerings and cater to the evolving needs of students and professionals. By leveraging its educational expertise, Tree House aims to provide high-quality skill development programs that empower individuals to excel in their chosen fields.

The audited financial results for the Q4 of FY 2023 showcase Tree House's operational turnaround, with a positive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). This achievement reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability. Tree House has implemented measures to streamline operations, optimize costs, and enhance the overall performance of its educational services, resulting in this positive outcome.

Tree House Education & Accessories Limited(NSE code: TREEHOUSE; BSE code: 533540, MCX-SX: TREEHOUSE) runs quality preschools and also provides educational services to K-12 schools throughout the country. Tree House has revolutionized the concept of pre-school pedagogy in India through the use of innovative teaching methods and child-focussed personal care.

