Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trentar, a leading Full Stack UAV and Aerial Solutions group, on the 20th of April announced the merger of its two UAV manufacturing units viz TM Aerospace Pvt. Ltd and RFLY Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Announcing the merger, Lt Gen Sarath Chand (Retd.), CEO of Trentar's manufacturing division, said that the merger would enable both entities to take advantage of each other's resources, R&D capabilities and best practices, besides bringing in synergy and focus. In short, the merger will create a stronger, more competitive UAV design and development organisation to deliver exceptional value to customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Gen Sarath Chand further stated that the merged entity will operate under the name of RFLY Innovations Pvt. Ltd, by retaining all the employees of TM Aerospace. The leadership team will work to maximize efficiencies and identify new opportunities for growth and innovation.

He also stated that the Trentar group, while continuing to focus on fixed wing and multi rotor platforms, have also embarked on developing unmanned helicopter platforms for both surveillance and logistics in the High-Altitude terrains to meet the requirements of the Army, Police and Paramilitary Forces deployed in those areas.

The company is also dedicatedly working on developing the required technologies, along with the components and subsystems, in India in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The company will continue to invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of UAV technology and continue to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

