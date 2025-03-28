HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 28: The Tribhuvan Cooperative University is set to be established at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), Gujarat, with the objective of fostering education, training, research, and policy development in the cooperative sector. This landmark initiative aims to strengthen India's cooperative movement by equipping professionals with the necessary skills and expertise.

As the nation's first cooperative university, Tribhuvan Cooperative University will play a pivotal role in enhancing youth skill development and creating career opportunities within the cooperative sector. Aligned with the Modi government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' this institution is expected to further empower the cooperative ecosystem and contribute to inclusive economic growth.

Key Highlights of Tribhuvan Cooperative University

- A modern and flexible academic framework tailored to the needs of cooperative institutions

- Strategic partnerships and MoUs with prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs

- Strengthening India's cooperative leadership and innovation on a global scale

A New Era of Cooperative Education

The establishment of this university marks the beginning of a revolution in cooperative education, ensuring a robust academic ecosystem for knowledge dissemination, research, and professional training. The institution will focus on empowering cooperative societies with enhanced management expertise, bridging the gap between traditional cooperative practices and modern business methodologies.

-Curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

- A comprehensive range of degree, diploma, and certificate programs

- Industry-driven, high-quality, and practical education with active participation from sector experts

With a vision to cultivate excellence in cooperative leadership and innovation, Tribhuvan Cooperative University is set to become a transformative force in the cooperative landscape, driving sustainable growth and socio-economic progress.

Get ready to shape the future of the cooperative sector!

