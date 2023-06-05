ATK

New Delhi [India], June 5: The World Environment Day on June 5th is a strong reminder that planet earth is on the brink of ecological catastrophe due to human apathy. This calls for immediate and collective efforts by all stakeholders to reverse the dire situation through reduction of carbon emission, adopting sustainable practises, along with intensifying exploration of alternate and renewable energy sources. The Karnataka based TruAlt Bioenergy established in 2022, by the global business conglomerate - The MRN Group, is at the forefront on the conversation for achieving reduction in carbon emission by 2040, by respecting and safe-guarding the environment.

With global warming becoming a reality posing grave threat to future generations, dialogue is passe, but it is time to act, the only response and option left to mitigate the backlash of climate change. Natural calamities and steady depletion of non-renewable natural resources such as fossil fuel is something that government and communities across the world are struggling with.

Located close to the latitudinal region of the equator, which is home to some of the most populous countries, including India, face a host of geographical, climatic, environmental and developmental challenges. It is said that 50 percent of the world's population is concentrated along the equatorial belt, consequently, the damages inflicted are drastic and irreversible on most of the population. TruAlt Bioenergy understands these obstacles and wants to redefine and repurpose the harmful effects associated with power, energy and fuel companies. At the core of this leading biofuel company is the unflinching resolve - "Protect the environment."

TruAlt Bioenergy is currently Asia's largest Biofuels company, focusing on the production of ethanol, Bio CNG, and other upstream Biofuels like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), methane etc., besides promoting the utilisation of ethanol as a cooking fuel, thus replacing LPG. The company six state- of art distillery units together producing over 2.5 million litres of ethanol per day, making it Asia's largest producers of ethanol. For backgrounder, India is the second-highest producer of the versatile sugarcane in the world after Brazil. Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh are sugarcane growing region that are logistically close to the strategically located TruAlt factories that ensure steady supply of sugarcane and its by-products as raw material for the production of bio fuels such as ethanol. Through its SPE Leafiniti Bioenergy, TruAlt is also India's first and largest producers of Bio CNG. It has enabled transition in fuel utilisation in vehicles, besides converting them into Bio CNG vehicles, thereby, massively impacting the environment, reducing cost of travel by almost half, as well.

Today, the world is concertedly working towards becoming carbon neutral, Biofuel companies like TruAlt Bioenergy are leading the way for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment. In fact, India is one of the biggest importers of crude oil, as a result the FOREX reserves of our country is precarious and costs the exchequer of India, heavily. With the launch of Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) there has been significant reduction in the import of crude saving the entire nation a massive amount of capital. What is even more amazing is that the benefits, proceeds and capital earned by TruAlt is directly passed on to the farmers of India, who are the largest suppliers of raw materials needed for the productions of Biofuels. This significantly contributes to the local economy and uplifts the rural and agrarian population of the country. The emergence of flex-fuel or flexible fuel, which is a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol, as alternative fuel source has caught the world's attention. Flex fuel is envisioned to mitigate the environmental concerns prompting the world to swiftly adopt flex fuel vehicles. On its part, the Indian government is ardently facilitating introduction of flex-fuel vehicles, by implementing a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that includes automobile, auto components and auto components of flex-fuel engines. The global flex fuel engine market is estimated to touch USD 105.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6 per cent, holding much promise for the investors, players and stakeholders operating in this domain. Anticipating a sharp increase in demand for flex fuel, TruAlt Bioenergy has set up India's first Biofuels station, which will dispense Biofuels, like ethanol, Bio CNG and methane, thus providing the faith required for automobile manufactures to move towards the mass production of Flex Fuel Vehicles and Vehicles that run only on ethanol. Utilisation of ethanol as a fuel will be one of the most significant contributors to help India achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

Even as TruAlt Bioenergy expands its scope of exploration to generate biofuel from other sources such as paddy crop waste etc., the various initiatives under its mission to rediscover renewable energy and rest of the features and initiatives of the company being factored in, the World Environment Day will set not only the dialogue, but also the actions and efforts that have been done and also those that will be implemented to create a sustainable future for the generations to come.

