New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Health Minister Pankaj Singh, inaugurated a series of advanced medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital on Monday. The new additions include a state-of-the-art 256-slice CT scanner, a modern cardiac catheterisation lab, and a dedicated neurointensive care unit, all designed to significantly enhance diagnostic and critical care capabilities for cardiac and neurological patients.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that these upgrades would provide the common man with access to life-saving technology and reduce waiting times for specialised treatments at one of the capital's premier government institutions.

"This inauguration will be of immense benefit to every citizen of Delhi and even people from other states. We have strived to take our healthcare system to a world-class level. The government's goal is to completely upgrade the treatment provided in our hospitals, eliminating the disparity between the rich and the poor, so that no one has to depend on private hospitals for treatment. These machines will enable early detection of cancer, heart disease, stroke, neurological conditions, and angiography-related diseases, and will prove to be a life-saving device... Today, as the government is about to complete one year, I feel that we are setting new benchmarks every day in the healthcare sector, and we are working to uphold the trust that the common man has placed in the government," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.

She also stated that a state-of-the-art CT scanner, a new cath lab, and a neuro ICU will benefit the people of delhi as well as people of other states.

At the event, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, "Today, at GB Pant Hospital, we have upgraded the Neuro ICU to provide better facilities to the people. We have also inaugurated a neurocatheterization lab and launched a CT scan facility. All of this will greatly benefit the people of Delhi, and in the coming days, there will be a revolution in the healthcare sector in Delhi." (ANI)

