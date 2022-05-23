New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/GPRC): TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances company, has launched an exciting 'Anything for Anything' exchange offer to empower home cooks to upgrade their kitchens. Consumers can exchange their old kitchenware and appliances for innovative new versions across different categories. There are attractive discounts on exchange, ranging from 25 per cent to 60 per cent. The offer will run until July 31st 2022.

TTK Prestige is offering 25 per cent to 45 per cent discount on pressure cookers. This enables home cooks to exchange their old pressure cooker and upgrade to the Svachh range, which offers innovative spillage control lids. There is a 33 per cent to 60 per cent discount on cookware, for those that want to upgrade to the Cuprus range. The Cuprus non-stick cookware has anti-bacterial properties enabled by silver IONtechnology. A discount of 33 per cent to 45percent is available on gas stoves. Now home cooks can upgrade to the Svachh gas stove comes with liftable burners and a revolutionary easy-clean design. TTK Prestige is offering a discount of 38 per cent to 45 per cent on mixer grinders. Home cooks can exchange their old mixer grinders and upgrade to the powerful Delight mixer grinder that comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor. Ensuring that consumers can clean their homes effectively without touching the dirt, Prestige CleanHome is offering 35 per cent to 45 per cent off on vacuum cleaners. Consumers can upgrade to the Prestige powerful 1200 W vacuum cleaner that offers both wet and dry cleaning.

Commenting on the exchange festival, Dinesh Garg, EVP - Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, said: 'Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged into the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and innovation, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Powered by innovation, our products offer enhanced functionality and stunning aesthetics that adds tremendous value to the lives of busy home-cooks. We encourage consumers to upgrade their kitchen appliances with our range of innovative products that will ease their lives in the kitchen. This is the perfect opportunity to do so by availing these exciting offers and huge discounts.''

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged into India's largest kitchen Appliances Company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', a range of innovative home cleaning solutions.

