Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, announced that the TVS HLX series crossed the sales milestone of 2 million units globally. In 2019, the TVS HLX series crossed a sales milestone of 1 million globally and doubled the same in 2 years.

TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand's promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains. TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM. Today, the series has become the favourite brand for customers across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved a sales milestone of 2 million units across global markets. TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. We continue to set a benchmark and strive to be the most admired brand for its durability, reliability and extensive service & spare parts support across the globe. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil the fast evolving customer requirements and provide customised solutions. This milestone has further motivated us to keep introducing aspirational offerings that cater to customers' future mobility needs."

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

TVS HLX comes with a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and a host of convenience features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and optional offering of a telematics solution.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

