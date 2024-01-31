PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US], January 31: TVU Networks, a global pioneer in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, has today unveiled TVU MediaHub, their latest groundbreaking product. This cloud-driven platform is poised to transform the broadcast industry with its unmatched versatility and efficiency in managing video signals in both IP and SDI environments.

Marking a departure from traditional hardware-dependent routers, TVU MediaHub introduces a new broadcasting paradigm. Its cloud-centric and hybrid architecture supports limitless inputs and outputs, effortlessly managing intricate signal matrices in both SDI and IP formats. This advancement signifies a major shift towards cloud-based digital media workflows, enhancing the quality and efficiency of broadcasting.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, explains, "TVU MediaHub is born from our collaboration with over 3000 leading media companies globally. As the demand for IP-based input and output sources grows, so does the complexity of managing increasing numbers of decoders and encoders. TVU MediaHub offers an innovative approach to handling, processing, and routing these signals. We're thrilled to now offer this solution to a wider audience."

TVU MediaHub's standout features include:

* Versatile Input/Output Capability: Accepts various input formats ranging from SDI, NDI, SRT, TVU Grid, to YouTube, and more. It can scale and direct outputs to multiple destinations in formats like RTMP, HLS, TVU Grid, Facebook, etc.

* Hybrid and Unlimited Scalability: Utilizes resources on-premise, in data centers, or in the cloud, with TVU providing additional resources as needed.

* User-Friendly Interface: Object-oriented visual UI allows effortless operation without specialized training.

* Cost-Effectiveness: Managed resources are available at $8.75/core monthly, with on-demand resources charged per minute during signal routing.

Additionally, TVU MediaHub is a key component of TVU Networks' extensive broadcast ecosystem, integrating AI-powered ingestion, advanced graphics, and streamlined live production and ad management tools. This comprehensive approach tackles a wide range of media supply chain challenges, offering an integrated, powerful broadcasting solution.

"TVU MediaHub is more than a routing tool; it's a portal to endless broadcasting possibilities," says Paul Shen. "We're eager to see how this platform will enable content creators and broadcasters to innovate and engage their audiences in novel, exciting ways."

For more details on TVU MediaHub or to arrange a demo, visit: https://www.tvunetworks.com/products/tvu-mediahub-cloud-router/

About TVU Networks®

As a leading global provider of SaaS and Cloud-based workflow solutions, TVU Networks serves various sectors like news, entertainment, sports, corporate, streaming, and government. Leveraging AI, microservices, and automation, TVU enhances metadata and story-centric workflows for live video acquisition, production, and distribution. Their solutions are integral to the operations of major media companies worldwide, and they are recipients of the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award.

