Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai-based CHOSEN launched their Waterless skincare exfoliants in 2022. The Milk Route Water-less is lactic acid based and the Light Routine Gentle Waterless is a salicylic acid based. The Waterless skincare exfoliants are a revolutionary new concept that allows skin care products to be preservative free. Apart from being preservative-free, Waterless skin care increases product efficacy and shelf life too.

Waterless skin care is the recommended option for those looking to avoid preservatives in their products-like teenagers, pregnant and nursing women, and anyone with sensitive skin. Many preservatives like parabens are associated with the risk of endocrine disruption and are therefore, not suitable for those looking for clean beauty.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Freddy's Tujhe Pyaar Karta Hoon to RRR's Naacho Naacho, 7 Hindi Popular Songs To End the Year With a Happy Note! (Check The List).

For this category of users, Waterless products are an eco-friendly and sustainable option.

Also, the Waterless base is completely bioderived, with Milk Route Water-less being a 100 per cent natural content product, and Light Routine Gentle Waterless containing 95 per cent plant content making them acceptable to those looking for vegan, plant, and planet-friendly skin care!

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

"CHOSEN is all about inclusive beauty-both from the point of view of the people using it, and the planet. People have unique sensibilities, and at CHOSEN we are able to cater to, while balancing the need for being eco-conscious in our products that we offer," said Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Marketing Operations, CHOSEN Store.

CHOSEN closes the year 2022 launching several innovative products like the non-nano mineral sunscreen range, SAFESCREEN, the Pycnogenol based serums, White Pine and has now debuted its Waterless skincare collection with Milk Route Water-less and Light Routine Gentle Waterless as they enter a new year.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)