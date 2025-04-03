PNN

New Delhi [India], April 3: Women have long been the backbone of families, businesses, and societies, yet their contributions often go unnoticed. On March 29th, Saturday, at Kurki House, Nirman Nagar, Jaipur, Ubuy and Shilpi Foundation came together to change that, celebrating the strength, achievements, and leadership of women from all walks of life.

Held during Gangaur, a festival that has long symbolised devotion and femininity, the event carried a deeper purpose this year. More than 500 women dressed in traditional attire took part in the festivities. The event blended culture with opportunity, giving women a platform to express themselves, showcase their skills, and embrace their identity.

The gathering, graced by Mr. Gopal Sharma, Member of Legislative Assembly, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan; RAS Pankaj Ojha; Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Youth Icon, Rajasthan; Mr. Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajasthan; and other renowned dignitaries, shed light on the role of women in shaping society.

Music, dance, and tradition played a key role in the event. Women participated in Ghoomar, sang folk songs, and took part in a grand Gangaur procession. There were mehendi stalls, a ramp walk, quizzes and competitions celebrating beauty, grace, and cultural heritage. Bikaner's Ms. Komal Sidh, Miss Moomal 2025, was later crowned as the Gangaur Queen, enhancing the festive spirit. The festival was more than just a gathering; it was a space where women could take pride in their roots while stepping forward with confidence.

Ubuy believes in creating opportunities where women can thrive. As Hillary Clinton once said, "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." Recognising this, Ubuy continues to support talent and ambition, ensuring that ideas turn into action and that success is within reach.

Beyond cultural celebrations, the festival also became a platform for women entrepreneurs to share their skills, ideas, and aspirations. Many showcased their work, proving that tradition and progress can go hand in hand.

As part of the occasion, Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Director of Ubuy, was presented as the Guest of Honour by Ms. Shilpi Agarwal, Founder of Shilpi Foundation, recognising his dedication to advancing opportunities for women.

"Empowerment begins with opportunity," said Mr. Dinesh Kumar. "At Ubuy, we believe in creating spaces where women can lead, innovate, and inspire. This isn't just a responsibility, but a necessity."

The event served as a reminder that empowerment is not a distant goal concept but something that must be reflected in policies, workplaces and daily life. With every story shared, every talent recognised, and every voice amplified, the evening stood as a tribute to the women who refuse to be defined by limitations.

This Gangaur, the celebration was not just about tradition but the future, one shaped by strong, fearless women.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a cross-border eCommerce platform offering access to over 300 million international products worldwide. With a strong presence across multiple regions, Ubuy is committed to enhancing global shopping experiences and advancing technology in the retail sector.

