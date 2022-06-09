Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with engineering company Coolbrook to explore possibilities on reduction of carbon emissions from its cement manufacturing operations.

As part of the agreement, UltraTech and Coolbrook shall jointly explore the use of Coolbrook's Roto Dynamic Heater (RDH), an innovative application based on its roto dynamic technology, to electrify cement kiln heating process.

Both the companies will collaborate to develop optimal electric process heating solutions for cement manufacturing process replacing fossil fuels, UltraTech Cement said in a statement.

Coolbrook's RDH technology can achieve process temperatures of up to around 1700 oC with high energy efficiency and can thereby be used in processes that have been considered impossible to electrify.

When powered by electricity from renewable sources, the technology can eliminate CO2 emissions from fossil fuel burning across all major industries. It is the only electric process heating technology in the world with the capability to cut more than 25 per cent of industrial CO2 emissions and over 7 per cent of global CO2 emissions annually.

Due to its compact size, the RDH can also be retro-fitted to existing facilities and thereby significantly accelerate reduction in much-needed CO2 emissions. The companies expect this groundbreaking technology to be ready for commercial use at an industrial scale in 2024.

"UltraTech, as a founding member of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), has committed to GCCA's '2050 Climate Ambition' to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050. As part of our RE100 commitment, we aim to meet 100 per cent of our electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050," said Kailash Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement.

"Our MoU with Coolbrook, is a step to further accelerate our efforts to decarbonise our operations and deliver our sustainability targets," Jhanwar said.

Ilpo Kuokkanen, Executive Chairman of Coolbrook, said, "India is one of the most important potential markets for Coolbrook as we want to make a global impact on CO2 emission reductions. Cooperation with India's leading cement producer UltraTech is a significant step in our strategy to decarbonize heavy industry processes globally."

"UltraTech is also an excellent addition to our comprehensive and responsive partnership ecosystem spanning across leading industrial actors, academic institutions, and the public sector," said Kuokkanen. (ANI)

