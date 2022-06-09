India face South Africa in the first of five T20Is on Thursday, June 9. The match would be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After two months of non-stop cricketing action, the Indian stars would finally set foot on the field in the blue jersey set to take on rivals South Africa in the shortest format of the game. Already been hit with body blows with injuries to skipper KL Rahul and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, India would have a new leader in Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batter would be captaining the Indian team for the very first time, that too on his home ground and he would surely want to make this memorable. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa: Will Umran Malik Make his Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in New Delhi

South Africa on the other hand, have had the better of India in recent times. Having defeated India in both Tests and ODI earlier this year when Virat Kohli and co had toured the rainbow nation, Temba Bavuma's Proteas would be keen on securing a T20I series win as well.

Is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

