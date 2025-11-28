PNN

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], November 28: Unboxify, one of India's pioneering re-commerce platforms, is redefining how e-commerce returns are handled -- especially in electronics. Based in Rajasthan, the company has built its business by acquiring "open-box" devices from major retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart, rigorously testing them, and reselling them at significant discounts. Rather than allowing returned electronics to go to waste, Unboxify is transforming them into renewed value, helping prevent e-waste and reduce the carbon footprint of the consumer electronics ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Tanishq Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Unboxify operates at the intersection of sustainability, technology, and affordability.

According to his profile, in under two years, the company scaled to a US$4.7 million annual recurring revenue and has prevented 8,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions by giving returned electronics a second life.

"We knew the reverse-logistics market was massive but underserved," says Agarwal. "By applying technology to the process, we're not just making returns profitable -- we're making reuse scalable. Every device we refurbish is a statement that sustainability and commerce can go hand in hand."

Unboxify's model is powerful in its simplicity: it buys customer returns and surplus inventory from e-commerce giants, then uses proprietary quality checks to validate each item.

The company leverages AI-driven systems across operations -- from quality control to customer support -- which helps keep its deadstock rate very low.

Moreover, according to one report, their marketing costs are significantly lower than industry norms, thanks to automation and strong operational efficiency.

Beyond the financial case, Unboxify positions itself as a climate-conscious business. As Agarwal explains, "We want consumers to reconsider how they think about returns. Open-box devices don't have to be seen as 'used' or 'waste' -- they can be as good as new, but with a smaller environmental footprint."

The company is creating a circular economy for electronics, turning potential waste into accessible, high-quality tech.

Their product catalogue covers popular categories including headphones, wearables, cameras, and tablets.

